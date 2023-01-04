Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Teva Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Type of Synthesis, By Type of Manufacturer, By Route of Administration, By Route of Administration, By Therapeutic Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is expected to undergo robust growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028. The high adoption rate of generic drugs and increasing demand for specialty medicines are bolstering the growth of the market. The expansion of biopharmaceutical sector along with development of new drugs using active pharmaceutical ingredients are expected to propel the growth of the market. Additionally, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hepatitis A, influenza, among others are surging the market growth.

There is a rise in number of people suffering from these diseases, due to which demand for API's are growing, which, in turn, propel the growth of the market globally. According to the WHO, Cancer is a prominent cause of death worldwide, accounting for approximately 10 million deaths in 2020. The most common cancer was breast cancer with 2.26 million new cases, and lung cancer with 2.21 million new cases.



Moreover, rapid advancements in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing are supporting the market growth. The increasing cases of congenital heart diseases and obesity are also anticipated to drive the market growth through 2028. However, shortening the drug development time and reducing the cost of development are some key issues API manufacturers need to handle, otherwise, it may slow down the growth of the market.



Global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is segmented into type of synthesis, type of manufacturer, route of administration, type of drug, therapeutic application and region. Based on type of manufacturer, the market is segmented into in-house and contract. Among them, the in-house manufacturer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as innovator companies are increasingly preferring in-house manufacturing to avail economic benefit and prevent technology leakage.



Regionally, North America dominated the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market in 2022 and is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The presence of adequate manufacturing units and technological advancement in the region are acting as key growth drivers for the market.



Major companies operating in global active pharmaceutical ingredient market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis International AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, and AbbVie Inc. The market players are investing on new product launches through extensive R&D activities. They are also undergoing partnerships, merger and collaborations to increase their share in global market.

Report Scope:

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Type of Synthesis:

Biotech

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Fermentation

Plant Extracts

Synthetic

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Type of Manufacturer:

In-house

Contract

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Type of Drug:

Innovative

Generic

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Therapeutic Application:

Cardiovascular Disease

Oncology

Neurological Disorders

Orthopedic Disorders

Respiratory

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Urology

Others

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe & CIS

& CIS France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Outlook



6. North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Outlook



7. Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Outlook



9. South America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis International AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sanofi S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

AbbVie Inc

