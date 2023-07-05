Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Outlook 2028, the Market to Witness Investment of USD 312.37 Billion in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

05 Jul, 2023, 14:50 ET
CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market will grow at a CAGR of 6.67% during 2022-2028.
Browse In-Depth TOC on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market
194 – Tables
160 – Charts
373 – Pages
Increased demand for generic drugs can have a positive effect on APIs. This is because more generic drug producers require higher volumes of APIs for their production processes. This increase in demand for APIs can lead to more manufacturing of APIs by bulk drug makers, resulting in increased competition and potentially lower prices for APIs. Additionally, the increased demand for APIs can lead to innovation and advances in drug manufacturing processes, resulting in lower prices and improved accessibility of medications. The demand and importance of novel APIs cannot be overstated, as they are key in developing effective and safe drugs for various diseases and medical conditions. More efficient and cost-effective drugs that rely on novel APIs are created with advances in science and technology. Thus, it is expected that the demand and importance of APIs will continue to grow in the coming years across the globe.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 312.37 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 212.07 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
6.67 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Molecule Type, Therapy Area, Manufacturers Type, Brand, Potency, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Technological Advancements API Manufacturing
· Growing Importance & Demand for Generic Drugs
· Rapidly Growing Pharmaceutical Market
· Growing API Outsourcing Operations
Reshaping the Pharmaceutical API Industry with Digital Transformation
The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market has been reshaped by digital transformation to improve productivity, reorganize workflows, and save costs. By embracing the digital revolution, API producers and suppliers can take advantage of improvements in automated processes, AI-enabled production management, and expanded predictive analytics capabilities for data-driven decision-making. Stakeholders with an API emphasis can also store, manage, and utilize their data thanks to the cloud-based architecture. A more effective and affordable API supply chain can be created more easily simultaneously, thanks to the rising affordability of automation and other digital technologies. These developments have made the pharmaceutical API sector more adaptable, cost-effective, and responsive, opening fresh opportunities for product innovation and enhancing the customer experience.
Why Should You Buy this Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report?
- This study provides an in-depth overview of the API market, including its size, development potential, and important trends.
- This research includes thorough information on the API market's top players, strategies, and products.
- This research will aid in your decision-making so that you can decide whether to enter the API industry or develop your current activities.
- Additionally, this study will assist you in locating and assessing prospective business opportunities in the API industry.
- This report analysis will inform you of the most recent changes in the API market.
Large Molecules/ Biological APIs Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate in the Next 6 Years
The global large molecules/biological APIs market to reach $95.82 billion by 2028. Pharmaceuticals use large molecule APIs that come from living things. The suitability of medicine depends on how an organism behaves. Making big molecule APIs requires the use of cell banks. Good, automated manufacturing practise (GAMP)-compliant analytical procedures must be properly adhered to. Most medications with large molecules employ large-molecule APIs. Drugs with large molecules are employed in sophisticated medications with challenging drug delivery. They deal with neurological disorders and cancer. Large molecule medications are used to treat conditions or diseases that affect a broader area of the body and have a long-lasting effect. Medications with large molecular weights take longer to enter the bloodstream than small molecules. Nevertheless, compared to medications made of tiny molecules, they have more enduring effects.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- How big is the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market?
- What is the growth rate of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market?
- What are the growing trends in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market?
- Which region holds the most significant global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market share?
- Who are the key players in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market?
Key Company Profiles
- AbbVie
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Cipla
- Eli Lilly and Company
- GSK
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Viatris
- Abbott
- Albemarle Corporation
- Amgen
- Aurobindo Pharma
- BASF Corporation
- Biocon
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
- Lupin
- Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group
Market Segmentation
Molecule Type
- Small Molecule/ Chemical API
- Large Molecule/ Biological API
Therapy Area
- Cardiovascular
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Anti-infectives
- Endocrinology
- Pulmonology
- Others
Manufacturers Type
- Captive
- Merchant
Brand
- Patented/ Innovative API
- Generic API
Potency
- Non-potent API
- Highly Potent API
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- Russia
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- South Africa
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MOLECULE TYPE
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY THERAPY AREA
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MANUFACTURER TYPE
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BRAND
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POTENCY
4.3.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 OVERVIEW
7.1.1 GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
7.1.2 MOLECULE TYPE SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
7.1.3 THERAPY AREA SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
7.1.4 MANUFACTURER TYPE SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
7.1.5 BRAND SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
7.1.6 POTENCY SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 IMPACT OF COVID-19
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF PHARMACEUTICAL API INDUSTRY
9.2 INCREASED ADOPTION OF BIOSIMILARS
9.3 DEMAND FOR NOVEL APIS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN API MANUFACTURING
10.2 DEMAND FOR GENERIC DRUGS
10.3 GROWTH OF PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
10.4 INCREASED API OUTSOURCING OPERATIONS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 STRINGENT GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS
11.2 LOW PROFIT MARGINS & HIGH API-MANUFACTURING COSTS
11.3 ANALYTICAL CHALLENGES IN TESTING PROCESSES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 MARKET OPPORTUNITY
12.3.1 MARKET BY MOLECULE TYPE
12.3.2 MARKET BY THERAPY AREA
12.3.3 MARKET BY MANUFACTURER TYPE
12.3.4 MARKET BY BRAND
12.3.5 MARKET BY POTENCY
12.3.6 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
12.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.4.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.4.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 MOLECULE TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 SMALL MOLECULES/CHEMICAL APIS
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 SMALL MOLECULES/CHEMICAL APIS BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 LARGE MOLECULES/BIOLOGICAL APIS
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 LARGE MOLECULES/BIOLOGICAL APIS BY GEOGRAPHY
14 THERAPY AREA
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 CARDIOVASCULAR
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 CARDIOVASCULAR BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 ONCOLOGY
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 ONCOLOGY BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 NEUROLOGY
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 NEUROLOGY BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 ANTI-INFECTIVES
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.3 ANTI-INFECTIVES BY GEOGRAPHY
14.7 ENDOCRINOLOGY
14.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.7.3 ENDOCRINOLOGY BY GEOGRAPHY
14.8 PULMONOLOGY
14.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.8.3 PULMONOLOGY BY GEOGRAPHY
14.9 OTHER THERAPY AREAS
14.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.9.3 OTHER THERAPY AREAS BY GEOGRAPHY
15 MANUFACTURER TYPE
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 CAPTIVE
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 CAPTIVE BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 MERCHANT
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MERCHANT BY GEOGRAPHY
16 BRAND
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 PATENTED/INNOVATIVE APIS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 PATENTED/INNOVATIVE APIS BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 GENERIC APIS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 GENERIC APIS BY GEOGRAPHY
17 POTENCY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3 NON-POTENT APIS
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.3 NON-POTENT APIS BY GEOGRAPHY
17.4 HIGHLY POTENT APIS
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4.3 HIGHLY POTENT APIS BY GEOGRAPHY
18 GEOGRAPHY
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
