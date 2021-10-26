Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 266.80 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market report.



The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.22% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

APAC dominated the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market followed by North America in 2020. APAC region will remain the manufacturing hub for APIs during the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6%.

in 2020. APAC region will remain the manufacturing hub for APIs during the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6%. Oncology is the largest segment in the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market, growing with a CAGR of more than 7% in forecast period. The market is further being driven by the rising investments by several biotech and pharmaceutical companies in anti-cancer drug discovery and development.

Internet penetration and increase in demand for over-the-counter medicines are amplifying the growth of the market. Manufacturers should make sure that information about their APIs is available on the internet.

Manufacturers must focus on optimizing the global supply chain as the demand for pharmaceutical products has increased globally. The aging population and increasing cases of chronic diseases are expected to fuel the market growth.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, molecule type, type of manufacturers, type of drugs, synthesis type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Segmentation

Oncology APIs refer to the biologically active components present in anti-cancer drugs. The growing incidences of cancer coupled with the rising number of R&D activities pertaining to anti-cancer drugs are primarily driving the market for oncology APIs. Moreover, the increasing awareness towards the improved efficacy of various APIs on targeted cancerous cells is also propelling the demand for oncology drugs.

Large molecules or biologics are proteins used in drug development. In contrast to small molecule drugs, most large molecule drugs are complex and composed of more than 1,300 amino acids that are identical versions of human proteins. Large molecules stay in the bloodstream for longer than small molecules.

Captive manufacturing is a process of manufacturing APIs in-house. There are a lot of benefits and shortcomings of producing APIs in-house. COVID-19 has fueled the need for producing APIs in-house rather than outsourcing due to disruptions in the supply chain in China .

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market by Application

Oncology



Cardiovascular Disease



Anti-infectives



Central Nervous System



Respiratory diseases



Diabetes



Pain management



Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market by Molecule Type

Small



Large

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market by Type of manufacturers

Captive



Merchant

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market by Type of Drugs

Prescription



Over the counter

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market by Synthesis Type

Synthetic



Biotech

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Dynamics

The biopharmaceutical industry is expanding globally and is witnessing a large number of mergers and acquisitions. These agreements include companies and deals structured around essential services in the supply chain such as manufacturing, pharmacy benefit, patent protection and distribution network. Mergers and acquisition deals are centered on assets or technologies belonging to other ancillary healthcare and life sciences industry. The mergers and acquisitions strategy involves the active management of products and capabilities, ensuring that the internal investment in research and development and commercial activities helps in mitigating risks and delivering predictable returns. They are done to acquire assets that are complementary to an existing franchise, such as sequential or combination drug treatments. Acquisition strategies help in executing problems related to portfolio strategy, tapping into external innovation, and delivering investor return.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Demand for Generic Drugs

Increasing Digitalization in Healthcare

Invention of New Generation APIs

Growth in API Outsourcing Operations

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Geography

The North American active pharmaceutical ingredients market is currently driven by several factors. Growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of cancer and diabetes have escalated the demand for APIs during the forecast period. US government expenditure on healthcare facilities has increased significantly, propelling the market growth. Manufacturers have increased their investments in R&D for developing better-quality APIs as it directly affects the safety and efficacy of the drug. Moreover, technological advancements of the new generation of APIs also amplifies market growth. The North American APIs market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period. Many CMOs present in API manufacturing have identified the need for advance generic drugs.

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

APAC

China



India



Indonesia



Japan



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UA

Major Vendors

Pfizer Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors

Albemarle Corporation

AbbVie Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Aurobindo Pharma limited

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

BASF SE

Lupin

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

Abbott

Biocon

Amgen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Viatris Inc.,

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

