Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report featuring Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc | Technavio

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company performs captive manufacturing of APIs for its own finished pharmaceutical products.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.: The company offers 38 APIs and intermediates across various therapeutic categories.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc: The company develops complex APIs such as steroids and peptides.

https://www.technavio.com/report/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market-industry-analysis

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented as below:

Type

Captive APIs



Contract APIs

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



ROW

The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is driven by evolving API manufacturing scenarios in developing countries. In addition, the increasing number of type II DMFs is expected to trigger the active pharmaceutical ingredients market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

