Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market to be Worth $353.0 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 353.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector, advancements in active pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing, and an increase in the geriatric population.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The innovative APIs segment dominated the market in terms of the revenue share of 66.3% in 2021, owing to increasing research and development activities for novel drug development and positive government initiatives.

The cardiovascular disease segment held the largest revenue share of 19.5% in 2021, attributed to the rising prevalence of target disease globally.

The synthetic API segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 72.6% in 2021, owing to the higher availability of raw materials and easier protocols for the synthesis of these molecules.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.0% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising epidemiology of cancer, along with other lifestyle-induced diseases, thus encouraging the R&D activities, thereby boosting the market growth.

Get more Latest Industry Insights from 191-page market research report, "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type Of Synthesis (Biotech, Synthetic), By Type Of Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), By Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

The growth of the captive API segment is propelled by companies investing in solving challenges and developing new chemical ways for the production of APIs in-house. This aids in reducing costs and the risk of contamination. Artificial intelligence and protein synthesis are expected to facilitate faster development with greater control over the process.

The rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-based conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, is accelerating the demand for API. For instance, as per U.S. Pharmacist in 2020, 47% of adults have at least one risk factor that supports cardiovascular disease development. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the global, critical public health burdens driving extensive R&D for APIs in the field.

The active pharmaceutical Ingredients market was positively influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, as countries and significant players produce large quantities of components to meet the demand for the treatment of COVID-19. As a result of the outbreak, drug companies have changed the companies' strategies to focus on a larger patient population. To treat coronavirus, the U.S., for example, requested that HCQ be imported from India. The virus has also impacted Canada's medicine supply system, potentially causing complications for patients. The increasing importance of generics, rise in consumption of biopharmaceuticals, and expanding drug research and development activities for drug manufacturing are the primary drivers driving the growth of the market. However, the market's expansion is likely to be hampered by unfavourable drug price control regimes in several countries and high manufacturing costs.

Developing nations like India are receiving an increased preference in the market over dominant API market countries, like China, owing to geopolitical situations. Furthermore, India has quality raw materials and products, a large workforce, a vast distribution network, and government subsidies through the "Make in India" program.

To address unmet medical needs, companies are collaborating to develop novel treatments. This allows firms to use their resources to aid in the development of products and enhance the supply chain. In November 2021, Merck & Co Inc. announced that it has acquired Acceleron Pharma, this acquisition would help Merck & Co to expand their cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global active pharmaceutical Ingredients market based on the type of synthesis, type of manufacturer, type, application, and region:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Type of Synthesis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Biotech

Monoclonal Antibodies



Recombinant Proteins



Vaccines

Synthetic

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Type of Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Captive APIs

Merchant APIs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Generic APIs

Innovative APIs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Albemarle Corporation

Viatris Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market - The global cannabis pharmaceuticals market size is expected to reach USD 127.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 104.2% from 2022 to 2028. Rapid growth in applications of cannabis for various indications including pain, inflammation, sleep disorders, anorexia, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and multiple sclerosis is estimated to drive market growth. There is a shift from cannabis herbal preparations to prescription drugs. Demand for processed, quantified, and packaged cannabis products is significantly increasing. Moreover, consumer, as well as regulatory acceptance of cannabis products, is increasing which in turn is positively impacting market growth.

The global cannabis pharmaceuticals market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 104.2% from 2022 to 2028. Rapid growth in applications of cannabis for various indications including pain, inflammation, sleep disorders, anorexia, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and multiple sclerosis is estimated to drive market growth. There is a shift from cannabis herbal preparations to prescription drugs. Demand for processed, quantified, and packaged cannabis products is significantly increasing. Moreover, consumer, as well as regulatory acceptance of cannabis products, is increasing which in turn is positively impacting market growth. Europe Pharmaceutical Market - The Europe pharmaceutical market size is expected to reach USD 432.12 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by an increasing prevalence of diseases, a growing elderly population, and the approval and launch of novel products in the European region.

- The pharmaceutical market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by an increasing prevalence of diseases, a growing elderly population, and the approval and launch of novel products in the European region. High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 38.84 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by an increased focus on targeted therapies and a surge in demand for cancer therapies.

Browse through Grand View Research's Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.