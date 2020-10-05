Active Philanthropy's new climate guide shows how foundations can combat climate change

It puts forward five areas of "climate intersection": Just and democratic societies, health, disadvantaged groups, education, and nature conservation, suggesting where climate protection measures can benefit other activities of foundations. Dr Felicitas von Peter, Founder and Managing Partner of Active Philanthropy, says: "The fight against climate change is severely underfunded around the world. Given the scale of the problem, we urgently need foundations to step up their action against the climate crisis."

Sonia Medina, Executive Director Climate Change at the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), reiterates the importance of working at climate intersections: "This is absolutely vital for a positive long-term impact. We at CIFF concluded that we needed to combine our work on children's issues with minimising the risk of climate impacts." And what's more, foundations would be likely to undermine their current efforts and the success of their future projects if they keep on ignoring the dangers of climate change, warns Dr Johannes Lundershausen, climate expert at Active Philanthropy and lead author of the guide.

Twelve well-known foundations and NGOs from across Europe shared their individual stories as case studies, and seventeen internationally renowned scientists contributed to the report.

The Donors and Foundations Networks in Europe (DAFNE) serves as network partner. Active Philanthropy is grateful for the generous support of the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, which has made this report possible.

VIRTUAL LAUNCH EVENT

October 20th from 4 to 5 PM CEST

Keynote by Sandrine Dixon-Declève, Co-President of the Club of Rome

Interactive panel discussion with Sonia Medina, CIFF; George Kabalt, Special Advisor Climate, Laudes Foundation and Porticus; Marie-Stéphane Maradeix, Executive Director, Fondation Daniel & Nina Carasso

, CIFF; George Kabalt, Special Advisor Climate, Laudes Foundation and Porticus; Marie-Stéphane Maradeix, Executive Director, Fondation Daniel & Registration: https://bit.ly/RegisterForClimate

