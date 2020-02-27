Active Ride Shop Announces New Ownership, Management Ahead of Mega Warehouse Sale

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Ride Shop, the destination for all skateboard needs, announces that Bedford Ventures Inc. has acquired its assets from GemCap Lending with plans to continue Active's philosophy and legacy in Southern California while growing the brand's ecommerce business.

Active's new ownership and management follows the company's auction in January 2020. "Active Ride Shop would like to thank our loyal customers and the countless vendors who have helped support the brand since 1989," says Keith Beckley, VP of Retail Operations. "Like our entire community, we were deeply saddened by the sudden closures of our retail stores. It will take some time for us to get our footing under new ownership, but we are working to relaunch a handful of stores in the next few months, while looking to improve upon the in-store experience through presentation and product. We appreciate everyone's patience in the process, and trust that brighter days are ahead for Active."

All Active retail locations closed prior to Bedford's acquisition of the company. Active is planning to open three stores by Spring 2020, operating in Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands and Temecula. Active gift cards will be valid at these stores and will also be valid online once Active's ecommerce returns. The ecommerce business is currently under reconstruction and is set to relaunch in mid-March.

Beginning on March 5, Active Ride Shop will hold an expansive warehouse sale at 2030 S. Carlos Ave, Ontario, CA 91761. Products will range from jackets, sweatshirts, graphic tees, denim, pants, footwear, skate/snow hardgoods and accessories, with discounts up to 85% off the original price. The warehouse sale is open to the public and no reservation is required. Gift cards are not applicable at the warehouse sale.

"We encourage everyone to come out to this blowout sale, whether you're a longtime supporter or new to the Active Family," says Andrea Ludwig, Director of Supply & Inventory. "Even in this blowout sale, our commitment to the highest quality skate footwear, apparel, and hardgoods is at the forefront of what we do. A range of items will be available at some of the best value we've ever offered."

Established in 1989, Active Ride Shop maintains its position among the top retailers and ecommerce businesses in the action sports industry. Active Ride Shop plans to open three retail locations in Southern California and a growing ecommerce business. Active Ride Shop has sponsored the most elite skateboarders and snowboarders in the world and is proud of its offering of the new emerging brands and the latest trends in the industry.

