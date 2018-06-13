Active Shooter Survival Trainer and Seasoned Security Industry Expert Publishes Life Saving Book

Active shooter mass killings have become a tragic reality in society and sadly no location is immune to them. When an active shooter opens fire, nearly one dozen injuries and at least three deaths occur. It is crucial to have some knowledge of what to do if an active shooter situation arises. Being aware of how to react can have a life-saving impact. Julian explains how to prepare ourselves using a security mindset and fight through individual fears in survival mode to evaluate the situation and react appropriately.

With the imminent threat of these deadly and traumatic incidents, several businesses are now requiring employees to take active shooter trainings to prepare for what could very possibly happen. California resident Liz Moreno is a survivor of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. She believes the training she took years before with Julian is what ultimately saved her life.

"Instantly I remembered the alive active shooter class that I had taken at my job about three years ago, which I had never even thought about until that instant and I just knew that we had to run," said Moreno.

Julian teaches A.L.I.V.E. active shooter survival training workshops nationwide. A.L.I.V.E. stands for Assess, Leave, Impede, Violence and Expose. He coaches employees at utility agencies, medical facilities, schools, and businesses throughout the United States. https://activeshootersurvivaltraining.com/active-shooter-survival-training/

Julian also teaches a REALTOR Safety class, where the first hour is dedicated to active shooter survival and the second hour is dedicated to specific REALTOR safety.

To hear Liz's story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZVBnAAGkCA&feature=youtu.be

