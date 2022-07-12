Active Traders can now trade from TradingView Charts through Tradier Brokerage
Jul 12, 2022, 07:07 ET
Popular charting platform Tradingview with 30 million global users is now integrated into Tradier Brokerage. This integration lets Traders place commission-free trades from Tradingview charts through Trading Brokerage.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier is pleased to announce the launch of its partnership with TradingView, a widely popular investing platform among 30 million-plus investors globally. As a part of this integration, domestic and international traders can trade seamlessly from within the TradingView charts while leveraging its social community to gain access to actionable insights. Traders can now trade commission-free with Tradier Brokerage and also have access to Tradier's proprietary web, mobile, and desktop trading platforms.
"Tradier has today become a thriving community of some of the most active traders in the market who appreciate platform choices and great service. We are excited to partner with TradingView which brings millions of investors an intuitive way to stay on top of the global markets using its richly featured charts and a highly engaged social network. We are excited to partner with TradingView that brings millions of investors an intuitive way to stay on top of the global markets using its richly featured charts and a highly engaged social network," said Dan Raju, CEO of Trader.
"TradingView brings an extensive set of active trader-focused features that include in-depth market analysis, drawing tools, and over 100,000 community indicators, scripts, and strategies. We are happy to integrate and partner with Tradier Brokerage and create additional value to its active trader community and technology marketplace," said Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView.
Tradier Brokerage, Inc.—a member of FINRA and SIPC—is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. The Brokerage API enables entrepreneurs, businesses, developers, and active traders to solve their trading and brokerage challenges using independent content and tool providers of their choice—at simple and competitive prices.
Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve platform providers, advisors, developers and individual investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules, and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.
SOURCE Tradier, Inc.
Share this article