Active Vigilance to the Moon

Exploration Institute is working with Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. to actively test the Radiation Impact on Lunar Data Center Payload

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and CODY, Wyo., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exploration Institute, a pioneer in space research and technology, is working with Lonestar Data Holdings (Lonestar) to fly its groundbreaking Active Vigilance fault detection and diagnostics software on Lonestar's Freedom Payload allowing for groundbreaking research on the impact of radiation on data center payloads in space and from the Moon.

Exploration Institute, renowned for its expertise in space exploration and scientific research, has developed specialized software to assess the health of complex systems, applied to the Lone Star Freedom payload to characterize and quantify the impact of radiation on electronic systems. This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to gather valuable data on the resilience of data center technology in the harsh lunar environment.

"We are excited to partner with Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. on this groundbreaking initiative," said Dr. Armin Ellis, Exploration Institute CEO. "This collaboration will provide unprecedented insights into the challenges and opportunities associated with deploying data centers on celestial bodies, paving the way for future space missions and exploration."

"Demonstrating our technology en route to, and on the surface of the Moon, adds to our strong heritage of previous flights in Earth orbit," said Michael Rudolph, CTO of Active Vigilance. "On the IM2 mission, Active Vigilance is showing the world what our technology can do with just a small amount of power, input data, and onboard computational resources. We are proving our space system's health monitoring and diagnostics capability, preparing for future human and robotic lunar landings and setting new standards for terrestrial aerospace and defense applications."

The groundbreaking effort aims to deploy system monitoring and health diagnostics software designed by Exploration Institute and commercialized for aerospace and defense applications by Active Vigilance, Inc., to measure and analyze radiation effects on Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.'s second data center payload, set to launch on the second Intuitive Machine's mission to the Moon in 2025.

"We are thrilled to work alongside Exploration Institute in this ambitious venture," said Chris Stott, CEO of Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. "Our work together signifies the convergence of space exploration and advanced data processing technologies, showcasing the potential for innovation in the new frontier of space-based computing."

The second Intuitive Machines mission to the Moon, planned for a 2025 launch, provides a unique opportunity to validate these technologies in the lunar environment. The mission's objectives include the deployment of scientific payloads, and the collaboration between Exploration Institute and Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. adds a pioneering dimension to the exploration of the Moon.

Both organizations are committed to advancing the field of space technology and contributing to the success of future space missions. The results of this collaboration will not only benefit the space industry but also open new possibilities for the integration of advanced computing technologies into the fabric of space exploration.

About Exploration Institute and Active Vigilance: Exploration Institute is a strategy development and applied artificial intelligence company with expertise serving clients across various fields, including aerospace, marine and frontier technology. Their flagship offering is a proprietary machine-learning technology that detects anomalies in complex environments, primarily used by Active Vigilance, which focuses on system insights for aerospace and defense. Additionally, Exploration Institute pioneered the i2i Method™ and its associated workshops that unite great thinkers, creators, and entrepreneurs to refine innovations and make great ideas outstanding. To learn more, visit www.activevigilance.com and www.exploration.institute .

About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

Lonestar Data Holding is a pioneer in delivering data solutions in space, with a focus on supporting missions across Cislunar space and beyond. The company's Freedom Payload provides critical data infrastructure for space exploration and long-term lunar operations. www.lonestarlunar.com

SOURCE Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.