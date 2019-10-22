ActiveBatch To Be Featured at Major Global IT Conferences; Offers Operational Peace of Mind Through Automation

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. (ASCI) hits the road to showcase intelligent automation at upcoming IT conferences. Live demonstrations will feature ActiveBatch, ASCI's market-leading Enterprise Job Scheduling and Workload Automation solution that provides thousands of users worldwide operational efficiency and peace of mind.

Leveraging the power of machine learning, ActiveBatch is the first truly intelligent IT Automation solution. It also includes a variety of standout capabilities for monitoring and managing hybrid environments.

"The capabilities in ActiveBatch make a measurable difference on operational performance," says Jim Manias, Vice President of ASCI. "ActiveBatch makes the development, automation, and management of workloads easier, requiring fewer human resources to set up and stay on top of the problems that can arise in managing a Workload Automation environment."

ActiveBatch coordinates and consolidates silos of automation, providing IT with a unified solution to orchestrate a multitude of automation areas, making it easier to adapt to changing business requirements. Eliminating silos of automation cuts costs and provides a single point of control and management for all IT operational and business processes. ActiveBatch intelligently schedules and allocates workloads across hybrid environments and will dynamically scale cloud and virtual resources up and down based on demand.

Manias continues, "ActiveBatch's scalable, low-code approach to automation minimizes unnecessary expenses and allows IT to operate with more reliability and control."

See these unique automation capabilities for yourself at these upcoming conferences:

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo ( Orlando, Florida , USA) - October 21–24, 2019

, USA) - October 21–24, 2019 Microsoft Ignite ( Orlando, Florida , USA) - November 4–8, 2019

, USA) - November 4–8, 2019 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo ( Barcelona, Spain ) - November 4–8 2019

) - November 4–8 2019 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations, & Cloud Strategies Conference ( Las Vegas, Nevada , USA) - December 9–12, 2019

About Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc.

Since 1981, Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. (ASCI) has developed products across markets, including ActiveBatch, a recognized market leader in IT Automation. ASCI offers solutions for Windows, UNIX, Linux, HP OpenVMS, and NSK, as well as z/OS, AIX, and SCO UNIX. With over 2,000 customers in more than 50 countries, ASCI helps companies respond to complex business needs with software that improves performance and IT operations.

Copyright © 2019 Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. ActiveBatch is a registered trademark of Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. Other company and/or product names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective firms.

