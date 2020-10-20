ActiveCampaign announces 85,000 customers are leveraging integrations through its marketplace, more than any other marketing automation solution

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 85,000 customers using at least one app or integration to power their business, ActiveCampaign , the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), now has more customers using integrations than any other marketing automation provider. ActiveCampaign customers can seamlessly connect to Google, Slack, Paypal, Stripe, Salesforce, and over 320 other applications within the ActiveCampaign App Marketplace.

While legacy marketing automation providers force businesses into a one-size-fits-all solution, ActiveCampaign allows businesses to create a connected customer lifecycle across all channels, using the tools that are right for their business. ActiveCampaign app partners provide best-in-class functionality as standalone solutions, but they become significantly more powerful when synced to other apps through App Studio. The rapid adoption of the ActiveCampaign integrations foreshadows the end of the all-in-one solution.

To highlight and accelerate the momentum of ActiveCampaign's partner ecosystem, the company launched App Studio, a self-serve developer portal that enables developers to build, test, and publish native apps that extend the functionality of ActiveCampaign's CXA platform. The connections across multiple CXA apps give ActiveCampaign customers access to the broadest set of data, which can then drive powerful segmentation for 1-to-1 personalization and automated campaigns. By connecting to the ecosystem, partners get exposure to the industry's largest global audience, and can offer customers expanded benefits, by tapping into the power of CXA.

"App Studio and our innovative app partners are critical components of the customer experience automation vision, and what makes our solution so unique," said Shay Howe, Vice President of Platform Strategy at ActiveCampaign. "App Studio helps us deliver a connected, personalized customer experience to our customers, by orchestrating across all the tools they have selected to run their business."

ActiveCampaign partners like Briana Strauss, Partner Manager at JotForm, who recently developed an integration with ActiveCampaign that allows customers to sync form submissions directly with the platform, reported, "Building with ActiveCampaign has added great value to our more than 8 million customers. Since launching our integration, we've noticed a significant increase in paid users who have integrated JotForm directly with ActiveCampaign."

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 100,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 350+ integrations including Shopify, Squarespace, Slack, Stripe, Facebook, WordPress and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation on G2.com and is the 2020 Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

