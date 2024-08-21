ActiveCampaign Announces Inaugural Product Keynote, Unveils Industry-Defining Innovations

New email, automation, and reporting features powered by AI will help marketers build more effective campaigns in less time than ever

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform ActiveCampaign just released the dates of its inaugural product keynote , where marketers can look forward to insights from ActiveCampaign's product experts and an introduction to groundbreaking features that are redefining marketing automation. These innovations will empower marketers to transform their work, ignite their creativity, and stay ahead of the curve.

The product keynote will take place on September 12, 2024, catering to ActiveCampaign's diverse global audience and employee presence around the world. Those who tune in for the webinar will get a firsthand look into the innovation that has been in the works over the past year.

The keynote will unveil ActiveCampaign's product evolution and how businesses can start using some of its new features today. Current and future enhancements include:

AI tools that act as a partner: These solutions are packed in a new suite of 5 AI-powered features which include: AI Brand Kit, AI Suggested Segments, AI Email Calendar, AI Content and Image Generator, and AI Campaign Follow-Up. Each tool provides personalized recommendations aligned with marketers' goals, enabling them to save time and focus more on driving business growth.





Automations that streamline workflows: Building automations will become faster and more intuitive with a full redesign of the automation experience, including improved navigation, enhanced action setup, and an entirely new action search experience. With refined navigation and simplified workflows, users will be able to more easily build automations, increasing efficiency and staying ahead of the competition.





Reporting that accelerates results: The platform will introduce a new reporting experience, offering easier access to performance insights and intelligence-driven tools like ActiveInsights, which provides interactive questions and prompts, and BotSense, which filters out unreliable data. With these new reporting capabilities, users will be able to more efficiently consume metrics and understand how to run their campaigns and automations.

"At ActiveCampaign, we're committed to empowering marketers with the most advanced tools and insights available. Our inaugural product keynote is a celebration of innovation and the relentless pursuit of excellence," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "The new features we're unveiling will revolutionize how marketers approach their strategies, making it easier than ever to create impactful, data-driven campaigns. We're excited to share these advancements and look forward to helping our customers achieve even greater success."

ActiveCampaign's latest product innovation is indicative of a move towards greater implementation of AI and increased efficiency across its platform.

"Over the past year, we've been working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring our current and future customers groundbreaking new features and enhancements designed to transform their marketing automation experience," said Kelly O'Connell, Chief Product Officer at ActiveCampaign. "Our goal is simple: eliminate the guesswork from marketing strategies and help our customers achieve their goals faster and more efficiently."

For more information and to reserve a spot for the keynote, visit https://www.activecampaign.com/lp/product-keynote .

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's industry-leading marketing automation platform helps small teams power big businesses. Customers from over 170 countries depend on ActiveCampaign's mix of pre-built automations and integrations (including Facebook, Google, WordPress, Salesforce, Shopify, and Square) to power personalized marketing, transactional emails, and one-to-one CRM interactions throughout the customer lifecycle.

ActiveCampaign holds the highest customer satisfaction rating among Marketing Automation, E-Commerce Personalization, Landing Page Builders, and CRM solutions on G2.com and is one of only a handful of software solutions with over 12,500 positive reviews. ActiveCampaign has also been named the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Learn more and start your free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

