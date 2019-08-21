ActiveCampaign Announces Integration on Salesforce AppExchange

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the Customer Experience Automation company, today announced it has launched an integration on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in new ways. By connecting ActiveCampaign and Salesforce, businesses can align and automate marketing and sales teams while improving customer experiences at scale.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, ActiveCampaign is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FtRcWUAV .

When businesses connect Salesforce and ActiveCampaign, they can leverage the information they know about their customers and prospects to qualify leads, create and send personalized, automated communications, all while streamlining internal processes. This enables an enhanced internal team who can create unique customer experiences that can lead to more sales and increase the lifetime value.

"All too often, we've seen small businesses left behind as technology providers move up market to grow," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "We're focused on helping small businesses create personalized experiences for every customer and prospect. By working with Salesforce Essentials and releasing an integration on AppExchange for Salesforce customers, we're democratizing access to innovative tools for businesses to create more personal experiences that go beyond the traditional norms of marketing automation, to increase sales and customer loyalty."

The integration on AppExchange joins the more than 250 applications businesses can connect to ActiveCampaign, giving small businesses the flexibility to select the tools they want to run and grow their business. To learn more or to get started in integrating ActiveCampaign with Salesforce, please visit: www.activecampaign.com/apps/salesforce-essentials-integration.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6.5 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About ActiveCampaign

Recognized as the leader in Customer Experience Automation, ActiveCampaign helps growing businesses meaningfully connect and engage with their customers. Its SaaS platform enables businesses to create optimized customer experiences by automating many behind the scenes processes and communicating with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages. For more information, visit www.activecampaign.com .

