ActiveCampaign Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Audit

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation, today announced it successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit.

This announcement follows ActiveCampaign's numerous releases and investments made in platform security over the last year as part of its goal to raise security standards in the industry. In that period, the company has grown its security team, released more than 10 security product features, including the recently announced Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), launched a private bug bounty program with Bugcrowd, and implemented over 110 new security controls.

"We were extremely happy to partner with ActiveCampaign in preparation for its SOC 2 audit," said Ashish Gupta, CEO of Bugcrowd. "As one of the early MarTech industry adopters of crowdsourced security, ActiveCampaign understands security as a competitive differentiator. By tapping the power of the Crowd and the Bugcrowd platform, ActiveCampaign gained access to the creativity and skill of the security researcher community and demonstrated the company's leadership in a security-first approach."

"Building an organization and product that customers trust is core to the vision of ActiveCampaign," said Chaim Mazal, Head of Global Information Security at ActiveCampaign. "Our aim is to help businesses meaningfully engage with their customers and our investments, features, and completion of the SOC 2 audit show our ongoing commitment to protect our customers' data and their customers' data so that trust can be at the center of all the relationships we facilitate."

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 2 certification is widely recognized as a global standard for data security and requires companies to establish and prove to an independent third party that they follow strict information security policies and procedures over a nine month audit period. ActiveCampaign's completion of this audit demonstrates their commitment to data security through the practices and procedures it follows for protecting against unauthorized access, maintaining the availability of its service, and protecting the confidential information of its customers.

