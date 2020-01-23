ActiveCampaign announces the industry's only Customer Success Commitment ensuring customer value, service, and trust

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), today announced the ActiveCampaign Customer Success Commitment to honor the company's dedication to value, service, and trust. As part of being the leading provider of CXA, ActiveCampaign stays true to the philosophy behind its product with these commitments to delivering an incredible customer experience.

ActiveCampaign's customers consistently rate its product and service highly. Its marketing automation and all-in-one CRM solutions rank highest in each category on G2 for excellence across all six attributes, including ease of use, meeting requirements, ease of doing business with, ease of setup, quality of support, and ease of administration.

"Our commitment to our customers goes far beyond our product," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "I built ActiveCampaign when I was an entrepreneur frustrated about what tools could help me grow my business. I decided to create a solution that not only delivered on its promise, but also provided the value and resources to make customers successful."

"ActiveCampaign provides one of the best values available to a business," said Josh Davis, Owner of Green Cleaning DFW. "They deliver on their product promises, offer detailed and helpful support, and act as a true partner to my business. Any business who wants a platform that will help their business grow from a company who is dedicated to their success should work with ActiveCampaign."

The ActiveCampaign Customer Success Commitment is comprised of fourteen unique promises across three pillars. The three pillars include:

Value. Deliver an industry-leading product for the best value.

Deliver an industry-leading product for the best value. Service. Provide the best service possible to help customers get started and see success using ActiveCampaign faster than they would on any other platform.

Provide the best service possible to help customers get started and see success using ActiveCampaign faster than they would on any other platform. Trust. Dedicated to providing a stable platform that protects customer data and enables customers to stay compliant.

The complete ActiveCampaign Customer Success Commitment can be found on the ActiveCampaign website at activecampaign.com/about/ac-commitment.

Related Links

Read the complete ActiveCampaign Success Commitment

See ActiveCampaign's Satisfaction on G2

Start a free trial of ActiveCampaign

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 90,000 businesses in 161 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

Press Contact:

Amy Dardinger

adardinger@sspr.com

SOURCE ActiveCampaign