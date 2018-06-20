ActiveCampaign Appoints Tony Newcome as Chief Technology Officer

"In searching for a CTO, Tony's experience was a natural fit for us," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "In addition to his deep knowledge of the martech landscape, he has joined and helped scale fast growing companies from a similar stage to where we're at today. I'm looking forward to seeing how Tony's passion for balancing leading a team and understanding the technical complexities will contribute to the team and help us take our platform to the next level."

As CTO, Tony will be responsible for evolving the technology strategy, scaling the infrastructure, and driving the team to execute on the product roadmap, giving small- and medium-sized businesses the platform they need to meaningfully connect and engage with their customers.

"Having worked in the martech space for a majority of my career, I know ActiveCampaign's approach to augmenting and informing human interaction through intelligent automation has us uniquely positioned to really drive the innovation curve and define what this space can and should be," said Tony Newcome, CTO of ActiveCampaign. "I'm looking forward to scaling the platform to even more small businesses that typically can't afford the sophisticated technology they need in order to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution."

Tony joins the ActiveCampaign team, where he'll work alongside leaders who came from Braintree, Cars.com, Salesforce, and Sprout Social, as it continues to experience rapid growth across the board. Today, the company has more than 50,000 global customers, 275 employees -- having added 150 in the last year alone, and opening its first international office in Sydney later this summer.

About ActiveCampaign

Recognized as a leader in the marketing and sales automation space, ActiveCampaign helps businesses grow by strengthening their relationship with customers utilizing a blend of automation and human touch. Companies are able to automate many behind the scenes processes and communicate with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages. For more information, visit www.activecampaign.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activecampaign-appoints-tony-newcome-as-chief-technology-officer-300669519.html

SOURCE ActiveCampaign

Related Links

http://www.activecampaign.com

