ActiveCampaign Crosses 1,000 Employees Worldwide

As ActiveCampaign continued its ongoing rapid growth trajectory, the company has experienced since its Series C funding where the company committed to using the funds to propel product enhancements, partner growth and geographic expansion, it would not have been possible without the global team. In 2021 alone, the EMEA team has grown 76%, APAC has grown 17% and LATAM has grown 114% to support ActiveCampaign's ongoing customer growth. The leadership team continues to expand with recent leadership hires including:

Sue Bergamo , VP of Security, most recently serving in senior leadership roles at Precisely, Episerver and Microsoft.

, VP of Security, most recently serving in senior leadership roles at Precisely, Episerver and Microsoft. Shawn Tumblin , VP of Business Technology Services, coming from Marqueta, Cheetah Digital and Salesforce.

, VP of Business Technology Services, coming from Marqueta, Cheetah Digital and Salesforce. Karen Tang , VP of Customer Success, after serving in leadership roles at Snap, Prezi and Google.

This continuous momentum can be attributed to the company's customer success obsession, as evidenced by its recent announcements:

Making the platform even more robust and user-friendly is why the platform crossed 8,000 positive customer reviews on G2 and the #1 Marketing Automation platform on Salesforce AppExchange. The company is also listed in the Leader quadrant of the G2 Grid across 14 categories, including e-commerce personalization, marketing automation, CRM and more.

ActiveCampaign also received several industry accolades, including debuting on the Forbes Cloud 100 list. The leadership team also received recognition, including founder and CEO Jason VandeBoom for the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award and Tony Newcome, CTO, for Indiana's CTO of the Year honoree from Indiana Business Journal. The company also received other industry recognition for its technology, leadership and workplace, including:

Goldman Sachs's 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs

Great Places to Work Certified in APAC

Quartz' Best Workplaces for Remote Employees

Martech Breakthrough Awards: Best CRM Solution for SMBs

SAMMY Awards for ActiveCampaign's CXA Platform

Constellation ShortList™ for B2C Marketing Automation for the Small to Midsize Business

Customer Centricity Awards finalists: Best Customer Experience Strategy and Customer Centricity in B2B

Named Best Mailchimp alternative and deliverability function ranked among the best services in the industry by EmailToolTester

Finalist for Timmy Diversity in Motion Awards

Finalist for Inc Best Led Companies Award

"Crossing this 1,000 employee globally milestone is a testament to hard work, creativity and customer obsession from all of our teammates to date," said VandeBoom. "We have been on an incredible growth trajectory, and we're not slowing down anytime soon. We're eager to keep doing everything we can to help our customers succeed."

"ActiveCampaign is a prime example of the level of tech leadership coming out of Chicago," said Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago. "Jason and his team lead with competitive drive, compassionate people strategy and a service that so many businesses need. I want to thank them for representing Chicago on the world stage."

"Support from ActiveCampaign is always stellar and the support staff seems to actually care about getting the issues you confront solved for you - a refreshing change from most companies these days! Keep up the great work," said Greg Howard, artist and founder, Greg Howard Fine Art Studio, an ActiveCampaign customer.

"Congratulations to ActiveCampaign for reaching this milestone!" said Taylor Klein, Partnerships Manager at Delighted , a Qualtrics company. "Having an extensive global team is paramount to the success of customers around the world. We are proud to partner with this fast-growing team and are confident that our partnership will mean mutual continued success."

