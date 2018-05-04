ActiveCampaign Deepens Shopify Integration to Enable Shopping Cart Abandonment

With so many ways to shop online, it's no surprise that more than 75% of consumers abandon purchases. Reminding consumers of their pending purchase can have a big impact on completing a sale, but without having the right technology, it can be cumbersome. The launch of Abandon Cart provides a seamless integration for Shopify users to build automations directly in ActiveCampaign.

"ActiveCampaign is designed to simplify marketing automation for small- and medium-sized businesses," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Our new Abandoned Cart capabilities deepens our integrations with Shopify, making it easier to initiate communications with the right message when someone abandons a purchase in an effort to increase sales."

ActiveCampaign's Abandoned Cart enables users to:

Trigger new automations showing abandoned cart product data

Segment users based on seven conditions

View abandoned cart data in the contact profile

Abandoned Cart is currently available for Shopify users and will be available for additional e-commerce platforms via ActiveCampaign in the coming months.

About ActiveCampaign

Recognized as a leader in the sales and marketing automation space, ActiveCampaign helps businesses grow by strengthening their relationship with customers utilizing a blend of automation and human touch. Companies are able to automate many behind the scenes processes and communicate with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages. For more information, visit www.activecampaign.com.

