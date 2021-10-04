ActiveCampaign expands ability to unify and take action on customer data from any integrated solution with custom objects

Legacy CRMs and marketing automation solutions with custom objects have ignored most small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) due to a steep cost and high level of complexity. The customization provided by those solutions has also fallen short by being difficult to take action on, while also lacking the ability to connect across all solutions to create a unified view of the customer. For the first time, businesses of any size will be able to build powerful workflows that let them create dynamic, automated experiences based on any set of unique data from across their entire tech stack. Strengthening its commitment to growing businesses, ActiveCampaign is making this functionality more actionable and accessible to businesses of all sizes.

With over 870+ integrations that 70% of ActiveCampaign customers use, there is no limit to the depth of data possibilities. Due to the wide variety of customers that use ActiveCampaign to grow their business, every customer has different data from various apps that matter to them based on their unique industry, company size, selling model and more. Additionally, ActiveCampaign has 600+ automation recipes that data can be leveraged across, allowing businesses to build truly personal communications that take the entire history of how someone interacts with a business into account, going beyond sales or marketing touchpoints, and removing guesswork.

With custom objects, ActiveCampaign customers will be able to bring 1:1 automation to their best-loved tools in ways not previously possible, such as:

Through ActiveCampaign's updated Salesforce integration, customers can trigger automations from updates and changes to Salesforce Opportunities, with 'Opportunity' being the custom object from the integration. Now when an Opportunity in Salesforce is created or updated, customers can kick off a series of internal alerts or tasks, trigger an onboarding message sequence, send a message to the Contact within the Opportunity, and much more.

Businesses that use Zendesk Support with ActiveCampaign as their ticketing solution can now update contacts with details from new tickets or when a ticket changes, and easily automate the creation of Zendesk tickets, using 'Ticket' as the custom object. Users can automatically sync prospect information like website visits, open support tickets and form fills so customers never get sales calls while they're in the middle of resolving a support issue.

A live entertainment venue that sells tickets for events through Eventbrite will be able to create an 'Events' custom object through that integration, enabling them to manage types of events, tickets, attendees, date, etc. The user could then trigger automations to send out event information, follow-up, post-event promotions, and more. If a person purchased their third VIP ticket, the venue could send them something a little more special, or reach out personally.

Partners and developers can create new integrations that leverage custom objects via API or through App Studio , a self-serve portal to build apps on ActiveCampaign's platform. All customers with an Enterprise plan have developer access to build their own bespoke custom object solutions as well. Partners that are interested in leveraging this new functionality can apply to get their app funded through the recently announced ActiveCampaign Developer Fund.

Anyone interested in learning more, seeing the possibilities, and receiving updates as new apps become available can head to ActiveCampaign's website .

Supporting quotes

"Today's customer needs are constantly evolving, which means businesses have to be more agile and analytical than ever before to create unique 1:1 experiences for their customers," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Data flexibility and customization have been available within the CRM market for years, but I'm thrilled we are taking those capabilities a step further by bringing our automation-first approach to custom objects and making them available to businesses of all sizes."

"We use a wide range of different software solutions in our tech stack, so integrations are absolutely key for us, and ActiveCampaign comes with a wide range of pre-built integrations out of the box," said David Kennett, co-founder and COO of OptiMale . "The ActiveCampaign/Salesforce integration was straightforward to set up, and has been working well since implementation, which is important to us as we need to ensure that records in ActiveCampaign are kept up to date with changes in Salesforce, which drive our marketing automations and marketing campaigns. We're excited to create new automations based on data from Salesforce Opportunities with the updated ActiveCampaign integration leveraging custom objects."

"High quality data is critical for any modern business to make decisions that will impact their growth," said Austin Kueffner, co-founder of Outliant, Eventbrite app developer. "That's something ActiveCampaign and Outliant have in common. We equally value making data accessible, flexible and actionable for our customers, and we're thrilled to see ActiveCampaign making this possible for businesses of all sizes with their custom objects."

Learn more

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 600+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Marketing Automation Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

SOURCE ActiveCampaign

Related Links

http://www.ActiveCampaign.com

