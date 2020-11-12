ActiveCampaign expands e-commerce functionality; remains the sole provider in supporting emerging online sellers in driving sales, loyalty and engagement across the entire customer lifecycle

Increasingly, the ability to provide an excellent customer experience, including personalized recommendations and timely support through all channels, is what drives e-commerce growth and buyer loyalty. But delivering a customer experience that rivals the big box retailers and leading e-commerce companies is a challenge for emerging and resource-constrained sellers. ActiveCampaign solves this problem for small businesses with an e-commerce solution that helps sellers deliver 1-to-1 personalized customer experiences across channels.

Just in time for the Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday surge, ActiveCampaign has expanded its CXA solution with e-commerce functionality that helps sellers improve the speed and ease of automation. With these enhancements, sellers can automate hyper-relevant buying recommendations to customers across a wide variety of segments, and they can drive a cohesive and consistent service experience across multiple digital channels through a unified inbox.

Highlights include:

ActiveCampaign doubled its e-commerce automation recipes to 80, making it easier than ever for businesses to sell online. With these recipes, anyone, even those without technical expertise, can automate engaging campaigns that expand the entire customer experience; popular recipes include abandoned cart reminders, upsell recommendations, and requests for review.

New Pages enable e-commerce companies to spin up beautiful, on-brand landing pages for products or promotions, such as a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday campaign. This functionality also enables organizations to automatically create and tag new contacts in ActiveCampaign when users submit a form on those landing pages, and trigger automations based on visits to the page.

New Web Personalization enables companies to leverage the unique attributes of each customer to create a hyper-relevant website experience, increasing online purchase frequency and volume.

New Conversations integration with Facebook Messenger brings all Facebook Messenger messages to one unified inbox along with messages coming in across channels like email and SMS. With one inbox to manage, strapped teams can more easily respond to customer queries in an efficient and impactful manner.

Now the number one marketing automation integration in the Shopify app store based on customer reviews, ActiveCampaign boasts a 4.7 out of five-star rating, which points to the expertise small businesses receive when working with ActiveCampaign and Shopify together.

"Buyers are more inclined than ever before to seek out small businesses for their purchases, and with ActiveCampaign we can help these buyers find and stay connected with these emerging e-commerce brands, growing their customer base and size of their purchases. Our customers differentiate themselves by the unique experience they create for their customers across the entire customer journey," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "By creating an in-person experience online, this year could be their strongest holiday season yet, and it will set them up for an even stronger 2021."

"With ActiveCampaign, I've found it very easy to integrate with Shopify. With just a couple clicks you're synchronized. It's always working in the background, collecting data from Shopify," said Mike Morrow, founder of Morrow Audio. "It's really freed me up, mentally, knowing that information is collected as orders are coming in. With all of the automations that we're using, the store runs by itself. I'm able to focus on other projects."

To thank the small business community and inspire some holiday e-commerce campaigns, ActiveCampaign currently is hosting "At Home for the Holidays," culminating in a virtual fireside chat with Ann Handley on December 9. Attendees will hear her discuss lessons learned from Black Friday and what businesses can do to ensure they experience strong sales through the holiday season.

To register for the Ann Handley fireside chat, visit At Home for the Holidays with ActiveCampaign.

In order to support growing sellers in their success with ActiveCampaign, the company is offering free access to its popular Study Hall training program. New Plus, Professional and Enterprise customers can claim this offer when registering for Study Hall with promo code ACDIGITAL2020.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 120,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

CONTACT: Amy Dardinger, [email protected]

SOURCE ActiveCampaign