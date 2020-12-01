ActiveCampaign expands industry-leading Customer Success Commitment across value, service and trust pillars

ActiveCampaign doubled down on its commitment to supporting customers across three pillars: value, service and trust. The creation, and follow-through, of this groundbreaking promise led to ActiveCampaign reaching $100 million in ARR this year. Since, ActiveCampaign has been able to celebrate growing to over 120,000 customers, just five months after celebrating 100,000 customers. To celebrate these milestones, ActiveCampaign enhanced its commitment to customers, reaffirming its position as the industry-leading customer promise of its kind as evidenced by its recent badge additions from G2 highlighting ActiveCampaign's ease-of-use, relationship and more.

"2020 was a challenging year for businesses of all sizes, but ActiveCampaign actually accelerated growth in all key areas. We attribute our success to the relentless focus we've maintained on our customers," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Whether moving to virtual training programs, making more flexible payment options for customers dealing with the unpredictability of 2020, or adding to the features that ensure trust and deliverability to support an increased number of customers going through digital transformation, I believe our Customer Success Commitment is a core output that highlights the ways we put customers first, and I strongly credit it for our success this year."

The CSC is comprised of several promises to customers within three pillars: value, service and trust. Each of these are equally vital to making ActiveCampaign a valued partner of its customers, so ActiveCampaign has reinvested in each pillar. Highlights include:

The Value Pillar of the ActiveCampaign CSC includes a two-year price lock, easy subscription management, and a satisfaction guarantee, and is now extending the commitment to include:

An ongoing practice, but now formally included in the CSC, ActiveCampaign allows customers to pause their account. This means customers pause their billing while maintaining the data in their account and continuing to provide their two-year price lock, which is important because many competitive solutions don't provide this functionality or have the potential to charge a higher price when they restart.



ActiveCampaign's regular practice of only charging for the contacts customers want to market to, called Active Contacts, is now a formal part of the CSC. Rather than charging for inactive contacts like those that unsubscribe or bounce, customers only pay for Active Contacts.

The Service Pillar of the ActiveCampaign CSC includes free implementation and migration, free online training and support, unlimited community access, accessible hands-on training, templates and guides, and a certified ecosystem of consultants, and is now extending this commitment to include:

Complimentary online training and support with free small group digital onboarding sessions from ActiveCampaign's Education Team. By joining ActiveCampaign instructors live, customers will ramp up quickly and get questions answered in real time.



Virtual versions of its highly popular Study Halls for new customers to virtual events, including offering sessions in Spanish and Portuguese for the first time. Since going virtual, the events have seen nearly as many registrants as the popular in-person events, demonstrating the smooth transition and extended service customers glean from these.

Virtual versions of its highly popular Study Halls for new customers to virtual events, including offering sessions in Spanish and Portuguese for the first time. Since going virtual, the events have seen nearly as many registrants as the popular in-person events, demonstrating the smooth transition and extended service customers glean from these.

While automation recipes are not new to the CSC, ActiveCampaign is adding Predictive Recipes, which make proactive recommendations to the customer while in the platform about what automations might be most useful to grow their business or support their customers. Once suggested, customers can simply add and customize the automation with the click of a few buttons.

The Trust Pillar of the ActiveCampaign CSC includes commitments on uptime, deliverability and data protection but has been expanded to highlight commitments through new customizable, automated and proactive measures.

The organization focused on a layered security approach in 2020, going beyond industry norms. This included engaging the top crowd-sourced researchers in the world through BugCrowd to test the platform. This culminated in sharing the results summary as part of a comprehensive security bundle that offers unique transparency into ActiveCampaign's security stance and data practices, so customers have confidence that their customers' data is safe. This benchmark-setting bundle is in addition to new security enhancements such as highly customizable session management and an improved, secure password policy.

"We are not satisfied with baseline compliance needs. Our goal is to be the very best we can, to go above and beyond what is expected of modern security," said Chaim Mazel, VP of Information Security. "All of our enhancements mean customers can have the utmost confidence in ActiveCampaign. Our customers' data forms the bedrock of their business, and our business is protecting that."

"ActiveCampaign and Thinkific are very aligned in that they always put the customer first, and we know this as a customer of ActiveCampaign. They always go above and beyond," said Adam Jones, VP of Sales at Thinkific . "It's very clear that the values of ActiveCampaign are important, it's something that every employee lives, every single day."

Learn more about the ActiveCampaign Customer Success Commitment here.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 120,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

