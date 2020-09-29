ActiveCampaign expands its Customer Experience Automation (CXA) solution to power service and advocacy through the entire customer lifecycle.

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), today launched their CXA for Service solution, which meaningfully connects service and support interactions to the entire customer experience.

Too many businesses treat success and support as an afterthought, and rely on canned responses, cold outreach, and autoresponders for post-sale customer engagement. ActiveCampaign's CXA for Service solution solves this problem by connecting all customer-facing teams to past and current conversations happening across all channels.

Customer data from the entire lifecycle can be used to personalize campaigns and inform live dialogue, so every interaction — whether delivered via human or automation — is designed for each customer.

Businesses can use CXA for Service to:

Inform current customer support conversations with historical data and insights

Support 1:1 personalized communications with every customer using automated chatbots, nurture flows, and more

Coordinate customer communications across multiple channels from a central view for a cohesive customer experience

Turn prospects into repeat customers, and then into brand advocates by providing a seamless experience across every touchpoint

Elevate customer experiences leveraging tools and integrations such as Zendesk, Salesforce, and more

CXA for Service uses the newly-enhanced Conversations product to inform service and support interactions with customer data from the entire lifecycle. Armed with insights from past purchases, support tickets, email engagement, browsing history, and more, reps can deliver a new level of intelligent service and support.

With CXA for Service, ActiveCampaign continues its progress toward the goal of enabling every business to manage fluid, individualized conversations with customers across all channels. CXA for Service uses automation and machine learning to bring relevant information about a customer to every service interaction. Using CXA for Service, businesses can efficiently scale their operations while bringing personalized service to every customer in a way that transforms customers into passionate brand advocates.

"ActiveCampaign has become an essential tool day in and day out for Let's Dabble Art. By pairing its chat capabilities with automations, emails, and the tools we integrate with, I'm able to connect with customers more meaningfully and really understand the root of what they need," says Jennifer Vranes, owner of Let's Dabble Art. "I'm excited about the enhanced Conversations features because I can continue to scale my outreach efforts while giving each customer a better experience from start to finish."

"Customer service is crucial for success and growth. Specifically at ActiveCampaign, our Support teams are critical to the success of future sales, and success and account management teams can make a critical impact in driving future revenue," says Kallie McConkie, Director of Customer Success at ActiveCampaign. "Our customers are more likely to refer new buyers and leave positive reviews, and our ability to offer right-timed coordinated personalized responses is what enables that. With CXA for Service, we're taking that same philosophy and packaging it together so our users can see the benefits for themselves."

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 100,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, Wordpress and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation on G2.com and is the 2020 Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

Media Contact:

Erika Mertz

[email protected]

630-432-7307

SOURCE ActiveCampaign

Related Links

https://www.activecampaign.com

