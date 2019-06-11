ActiveCampaign Hires Lori Vaughn as the Director of Compliance and Deliverability

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation, today announced Lori Vaughn has joined the team as the Director of Compliance and Deliverability. Lori brings more than 10 years of experience across ESP, ISP, and Deliverability vendors having worked at Charter Communications, Oracle, and Return Path.

ActiveCampaign is focused on helping businesses create personalized experiences for their customers. Deliverability is key to making sure that each customer receives that personal experience -- receiving the right message at the right time. Recognized as the leader from EmailToolTester with an average of 97% deliverability, Lori's expertise will help ActiveCampaign further improve deliverability for its customers, push the bounds of what's expected in the industry, and give its customers the best Customer Experience Automation platform.

"It's rare to find a deliverability expert with such broad industry experience," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "In order for businesses to create personalized experiences for their customers, it's critical that the messages reach the right person at the right time, and deliverability is key in making that happen. I'm looking forward to seeing the new insights Lori brings to the team, making sure our customers have the highest deliverability in the industry."

"Since joining the team a few weeks ago, I've been impressed with what the team has been able to accomplish," said Lori Vaughn, Director of Compliance and Deliverability. "I'm eager to leverage their talents to further educate, support and lift our customers to the next level. Beyond my immediate team, I appreciate ActiveCampaign's culture, passion of iteration, and it's true focus on providing the best platform for small businesses to grow."

To learn more about ActiveCampaign and its deliverability, please visit www.activecampaign.com.

About ActiveCampaign

Recognized as the leader in Customer Experience Automation, ActiveCampaign helps growing businesses meaningfully connect and engage with their customers. Its SaaS platform enables businesses to create optimized customer experiences by automating many behind the scenes processes and communicating with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages. For more information, visit www.activecampaign.com.

SOURCE ActiveCampaign

Related Links

activecampaign.com

