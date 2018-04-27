ActiveCampaign Introduces Automations Map

Automations are powerful. Automations that go beyond drip campaigns are more powerful. And they have even more potential when they are interconnected and work toward a common goal. That's where the Automations Map becomes important. With a visual of connected automations, users can see how entire sections of a business interact—everything from social media and SMS reminders, to sales and customer service.

"ActiveCampaign was built to help small- and medium-sized businesses move beyond email marketing and adopt marketing automation best practices," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Automations Map is the first visualization tool built directly in the ActiveCampaign platform so that users can spend more time interacting with their customers and growing their business."

The Automations Map, built directly in the ActiveCampaign platform includes:

Map Page: see the status of all of the automations in an account

Map Links: identify which automations are connected to each other and modify when needed

Map Shelf: analyze the performance of each automation to build a more holistic strategy

About ActiveCampaign

Recognized as a leader in the sales and marketing automation space, ActiveCampaign helps businesses grow by strengthening their relationship with customers utilizing a blend of automation and human touch. Companies are able to automate many behind the scenes processes and communicate with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages. For more information, visit www.activecampaign.com.

