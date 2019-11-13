ActiveCampaign Introduces Predictive Content, A Machine Learning Feature That Predicts The Most Engaging Email For Each Individual in an Audience

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation, today announced Predictive Content, a new machine learning feature that predicts the most engaging message for each individual being emailed based on only a handful of user inputs. The product is now available in beta for ActiveCampaign's Professional and Enterprise customers.

This is ActiveCampaign's second Predictive product powered by its machine learning technology, which now makes over 1 million predictions per day, up from 1 million per month when Predictive Sending launched in May earlier this year.

Predictive Content aims to improve email performance beyond A/B split testing technology used most frequently by email marketing and marketing automation providers by modeling, predicting, and sending the content each individual within an audience is most likely to enjoy.

Its machine learning technology utilizes a dataset of nearly 2 million words spanning 300 unique dimensions, or ways to look at those words. The model is able to identify and adjust over time whether or not an individual likes long or concise emails, prefers a serious or fun tone, the topics they engage with most, and much more without requiring input from ActiveCampaign customers.

ActiveCampaign customers simply launch Predictive Content from within Email Designer, where they can create up to five different versions of an email. Once triggered to send, Predictive Content automatically builds a preference profile of each person receiving the email and matches one email version to each person, ensuring optimal engagement.

"I'm constantly thinking about how I can build my brand and give my customers more of what they want," said Deanna Griffin, founder of Proze. "Existing marketing platforms only allow you to A/B split test and then send the 'winning' message to everyone even if some people engage more with the 'losing' message. I'm very excited about the potential of Predictive Content to help me learn what is most engaging to my customers and give me the ability to send the right message to each individual instead of just sending one message to everyone."

"The customer experience, end-to-end, is full of precious encounters that any one individual can have with your brand," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder & CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Predictive Content will allow businesses to generate communications that are curated specifically for an individual and continue to learn over time, going beyond a typical split-test to add an element of personalization that ultimately brings the business and the customer closer together."

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 85,000 businesses in 158 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

SOURCE ActiveCampaign

