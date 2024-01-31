Record-breaking, 29-hour long event aims to help marketers and entrepreneurs #MakeMoreTime in 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the must-have platform for intelligent marketing automation, announced the opening of registration for The ActiveCampaign Leap Day Extravaganza —a free virtual conference on February 28th through March 1st produced in partnership with Goldcast, Calendly, and The Juice. Designed to help marketers and entrepreneurs #MakeMoreTime in 2024, attendees will hear from some of the brightest minds in AI, content creation, customer experience, ecommerce, email, entrepreneurship, marketing automation, podcasting, and time management—all from the comfort of their home or office.

ActiveCampaign joins forces with title sponsors Goldcast, Calendly, and The Juice to launch a first-of-its-kind Leap Day Extravaganza

Speakers scheduled to present include:

Jay Baer - Serial entrepreneur, NYT bestseller & author of The Time to Win

Ian Faison - Founder & CEO, Caspian Studios

Rand Fishkin - Co-Founder & CEO, Sparktoro & author, Lost & Founder

Ann Handley - MarketingProfs Chief Content Officer & author, Everybody Writes

John Jantsch - Author, speaker, consultant & host, Duct Tape Marketing

Scott Monty - CEO, Scott Monty Strategies & host, Timeless Leadership Podcast

Lindsay Tjepkema - Founder & CEO, Casted

Paul Roetzer - CEO, Marketing AI Institute & author, Marketing Artificial Intelligence

Sangram Vajre - CEO, GTM Partners & author, MOVE: The 4-question GTM Framework

Purna Virji - Principal Consultant, LinkedIn & author, High Impact Content Marketing

Purna Virji - Principal Consultant, LinkedIn & author, High Impact Content Marketing

"At a time when marketers around the world are being challenged to do more with less, it struck us that Leap Day provides the perfect moment to share how technology, process improvements, and strategic changes can help marketers save time, increase productivity, and be more efficient," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Intelligent marketing automation enables marketers to make more time for the things they value most, and we can't wait to help even more professionals tap that power for their own businesses."

In a date-inspired twist, the event will run a record-breaking 29-hours straight on the Goldcast B2B Events Platform. "The ActiveCampaign Leap Day Extravaganza will be the longest, continuous virtual event ever produced on our platform," said Palash Soni, co-founder and CEO of Goldcast. "We're excited to partner in its production and share our team's insights on how to produce content in increasingly effective and efficient ways."

"One in four workers spend nearly half a workday on the painful back and forth of scheduling meetings," said Jessica Gilmartin, CRO at Calendly. "Calendly drives business growth by enabling our customers to generate more meetings efficiently, and it's exactly why this event spoke to us as we focus on helping individuals and teams take back control over their work."

Well before the ActiveCampaign Leap Day Extravaganza sunrise, marketers and entrepreneurs can get a headstart on their productivity goals thanks to The Juice. "We've launched a new #MakeMoreTime topic channel to share time-saving tips, tricks, and technologies," shared Jonathan Gandolf, founder and CEO of The Juice. "It's the perfect compliment to what is going to be a truly, one-of-a-kind event come Leap Day."

Additional sponsors of The ActiveCampaign Leap Day Extravaganza! include Caspian Studios , Casted , Duct Tape Marketing , Emailpref , Fairplay Communications , HelpBnk , Help Scout , the Marketing AI Institute , MarketingProfs , Postmark , Rebrandly , Salesmsg , Sendoso , TACK , and Thinkific .

Registered attendees of The ActiveCampaign Leap Day Extravaganza will be able to attend sessions, chat with speakers, learn more about sponsor solutions in their virtual booths, network with fellow attendees, and more thanks to the Goldcast platform. Learn more and register to attend The ActiveCampaign Leap Day Extravaganza for free on February 28th through March 1st (depending on your time zone) at leapday.activecampaign.com .

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign helps small teams power big businesses with the must-have platform for intelligent marketing automation. Customers from over 170 countries depend on ActiveCampaign's mix of pre-built automations and integrations (including Facebook, Google, WordPress, Salesforce, Shopify, and Square) to power personalized marketing, transactional emails, and one-to-one CRM interactions throughout the customer lifecycle.

ActiveCampaign holds the highest customer satisfaction rating among Marketing Automation, E-Commerce Personalization, Landing Page Builders, and CRM solutions on G2 and is one of only a handful of software solutions with over 10,000 positive reviews. ActiveCampaign has also been named the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Learn more and start your free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

About Goldcast

Goldcast is your favorite B2B marketers' go-to platform for creating engaging events and video. Transform your marketing by effortlessly hosting captivating events and webinars that can be easily repurposed into a multi-channel strategy with a click of a button. Thousands of B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost event attendance, create captivating experiences, repurpose event and video content, and capitalize on intent data. Elevate your event and video strategy with Goldcast for true audience engagement, brand development, and revenue growth; moving beyond basic events and content to revenue-driving engagement from webinars, virtual conferences, and social-ready video. For more information, visit www.goldcast.io .

About Calendly

Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations globally automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the scheduling back and forth. Calendly enables companies to close deals, hire candidates, build relationships, and grow their business—faster. More than 20 million users across 230 countries use Calendly to simplify meetings and collaborate more effectively and efficiently. To learn more, visit Calendly.com .

About The Juice

The Juice is a B2B content discovery platform that connects sales and marketing professionals with insightful resources from across the internet on one platform. Headquartered in Indianapolis, The Juice is on a mission to transform the content experience by creating an independent space where users can discover, save, organize, and enjoy podcasts, videos, ebooks, and more without having to fill out a form. To learn more about The Juice, visit www.thejuicehq.com .

