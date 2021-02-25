ActiveCampaign kicks off 'This Just Works' educational series providing businesses of all sizes actionable tips for business growth and customer success

'This Just Works' is expected to attract over 20,000 entrepreneurs, leaders and marketers from businesses of all sizes from around the world across three dates in spring 2021. The events will include 40-minute sprints on February 25 and March 25, and a half-day event on April 22, 2021. Attendees will walk away from the two sessions and the event with actionable takeaways to improve the customer experience they offer their customers.

Unlike traditional conferences or webinars, this anti-conference series will offer quick, no-frills, actionable marketing hacks that attendees can implement the same day. Attendees will hear from ActiveCampaign partners dedicated to helping growing businesses including SurveyMonkey, Unbounce, Zapier and Zendesk. In addition, featured speakers include:

Jonah Berger ( February 25 ), marketing professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and international best-selling author of Contagious , Invisible Influence and The Catalyst

( ), marketing professor at the Wharton School of Business at the and international best-selling author of , and Tara-Nicholle Kirke ( March 25 ), CEO of Transformational Consumer Insights and the author of The Transformational Consumer

( ), CEO of Transformational Consumer Insights and the author of Laura Gassner Otting ( April 22 ), Washington Post best-selling author of Limitless and motivational keynote speaker

( ), Washington Post best-selling author of and motivational keynote speaker Maria Pergolino ( April 22 ), CMO of ActiveCampaign and B2B marketing expert known for building world-class go-to-market teams

"One of the aspects of ActiveCampaign I'm most proud of is our focus on ongoing education and training for our customers and the broader ecosystem of growing businesses," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Entrepreneurs, small business owners, and emerging brands need to know the latest and most effective tools and techniques that will help take their business to the next level. That's why I'm thrilled to bring together some of the experts dedicated to business growth and share their best practices during 'This Just Works.'"

Last year's 'This Just Works' attendees found the content to be highly effective, including several Twitter users:

"I am so impressed by the #ThisJustWorks virtual conference hosted by @ActiveCampaign and @DigitalMktr. Amazing speakers, TONS of marketing hacks, yoga, creative break out sessions and a bingo card which I almost completely filled out. #marketing #learning," said @TanyaBotten .

. "Big thanks to @ActiveCampaign and @DigitalMktr for putting on a great day of talks for #ThisJustWorks. Learned a lot and really enjoyed hearing from such smart pros," said @RyanBaum .

. "Hosting online events is hard but @ActiveCampaign and @DigitalMktr have been killing it at the #ThisJustWorks event," said @hakimian45 .

