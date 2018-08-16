ActiveCampaign Launches Abandoned Cart for WooCommerce Users to Improve Conversion Rates

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, a leader in intelligence-driven sales & marketing automation, announced today it deepened its WooCommerce integration with the ActiveCampaign for WooCommerce plugin. Now, WooCommerce users can automate abandoned cart emails directly in ActiveCampaign, via the plugin, encouraging shoppers to complete purchases.

More than 75% of online shoppers abandon purchases, but it's possible to win back those shoppers. When you reach the shoppers with the right message at the right time, it's possible to convert up to 30% of those purchases. The ActiveCampaign for WooCommerce plugin creates a more seamless experience for WooCommerce users to connect their e-commerce store to ActiveCampaign so they can automatically trigger messages about the items left in their carts.

"ActiveCampaign is built to help small- and medium-sized businesses engage with their customers and connect the tools they prefer to run their business," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "The launch of the WooCommerce plugin extends the abandoned cart capabilities we launched for Shopify to WooCommerce users, enabling e-commerce users to automate communications when a purchase is abandoned in an effort to increase conversions."

With the launch of the ActiveCampaign for WooCommerce plugin, users can immediately take advantage of the abandoned cart functionality, triggering new automations once a cart has been abandoned, along with the ability to more seamlessly opt shoppers into marketing at checkout.

To learn more, visit https://www.activecampaign.com/blog/woocommerce-abandoned-cart-plugin/.

Recognized as a leader in the sales and marketing automation space, ActiveCampaign helps businesses grow by strengthening their relationship with customers utilizing a blend of automation and human touch. Companies are able to automate many behind the scenes processes and communicate with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages. For more information, visit www.activecampaign.com.

