ActiveCampaign named to Best Places to Work for Second Consecutive Year

"I am proud to see us on Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work list," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "We are passionate that the right thing for your employees is the right thing for your business so it means a lot to us to see our team consistently rate our benefits and culture so highly."

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added: "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

Built In's Best Places to Work list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

