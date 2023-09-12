ActiveCampaign Names Joy Whinery as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, a leader in marketing and customer experience automation, has appointed Joy Whinery as its CFO, marking the next chapter in the company's growth. Whinery is charged with building a world-class finance organization within ActiveCampaign.

Whinery will report directly to ActiveCampaign founder and CEO, Jason VandeBoom. She will also act as a business partner to the entire executive team in driving long term financial growth, scaling a sustainable business, streamlining operations, and driving key strategic initiatives.

"We are making deliberate moves to set up ActiveCampaign for our next stage of growth, and hiring Joy as our CFO is a critical decision," said VandeBoom. "Her deep financial and operational experience at both private and public companies, paired with a true appreciation for the power of amazing customer experiences, is exactly what we need for our next stage of growth."

Whinery brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience to ActiveCampaign. Most recently, Joy served as the CFO at PlanSource, a SaaS-based benefits administration technology company. Previously, she was CFO at 84.51°, a retail data insights and media division of the Kroger Company. She also spent 9 years at Worldpay in various senior leadership finance roles, including Business Unit CFO and VP, Corporate Finance.

"I am thrilled to be joining the customer-obsessed and growth-minded leadership team and I look forward to helping lead ActiveCampaign through its next stage of growth," said Whinery. "ActiveCampaign's depth of approachable automation capabilities and global customer base is inspiring, and I'm excited to help build upon that momentum and take the company to the next level."

ActiveCampaign has made a number of additions to its executive leadership team in the last 12 months to further scale the company. Earlier this year, the company elevated Kelly O'Connell to Chief Product Officer, and late last year, appointed Shay Howe as Chief Marketing Officer. Reinforcing its momentum, last month, ActiveCampaign ranked among the top private cloud companies to watch in the Forbes Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is the leader in marketing automation, email marketing and CRM for businesses of all sizes and industries. Its powerful automation platform helps organizations in 170 countries grow by scaling and personalizing customer experiences. ActiveCampaign accelerates business growth by providing access to 925+ pre-built automations that combine transactional email and email marketing, marketing automation, ecommerce marketing, and CRM to enable 1:1 experiences that connect across all channels and through the entire customer lifecycle. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 900+ integrations, including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign is one of only 17 products with over 10,000 positive customer reviews on G2.com, scoring higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization, and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

