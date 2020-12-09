ActiveCampaign releases first-of-its-kind Predictive Recipes functionality to help businesses scale

With Predictive Recipes, customers receive recipe recommendations based on intelligence from ActiveCampaign's 120,000 customers, a dataset larger than any other marketing automation provider. Once suggested, customers can simply add and customize the automation with the click of a few buttons. Using recipes, businesses of all sizes can execute complex automations across their entire tech stack that improve and scale their engagement strategy without requiring technical expertise.

This feature release coincides with the ActiveCampaign Marketplace reaching 500 automation recipes. Recipes are contributed by customer experience experts, including partners and customers, ensuring the recipes reflect the needs of growing businesses. Recipes, found in the ActiveCampaign platform and in an open online marketplace, have been used by customers at great volume, including:

Over 1.5 million total recipes to date have been leveraged by customers

500 recipes are now available in the ActiveCampaign Marketplace

Maintained over 200% year-over-year growth since the original launch in May 2020

20% increase in recipe utilization since the beta launch of Predictive Recipes in November, expected to further accelerate with this announcement

ActiveCampaign customers are seeing the benefits of automation , including recipes, as recently highlighted by their Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday success. Although many retailers increase email communications with their customers on these high-volume days, ActiveCampaign customers leveraged automations for weeks leading up to and beyond these sales days, across multiple channels including SMS, chat, email and Facebook Messenger, allowing their customers to see Black Friday-like results for weeks instead of 48 hours.

Some of the recent additions to ActiveCampaign's automation recipes include:

Updating CRM pipeline when appointments are created and hosted

Multi-step holiday sales campaigns

Recognition and celebration of customers when they share feedback

Remarketing campaigns including shopping cart abandonment campaigns

Industry specific welcome series to educate prospective customers

"While managing the balance between human interaction and automation is critical in today's fast-moving business landscape, leaders can not spend all their time designing these systems," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "We are unique in our solution to this, recommending automations based on our experience with over 120,000 companies. By giving every company the benefit of this experience, we are able to deliver on customer experience unlike any other tool available today."

"Automation recipes have allowed me to re-engage with my audience. I was able to begin with simple recipes to start and move onto more complicated automations to better connect with my customers," said Himanshi Munshaw Luhar, Director of FoodieTrails , a food travel company based in Australia. "With our business coming to a standstill due to COVID-19, we were able to pivot and create a physical product paired with a virtual experience. Not only have we been able to create a new revenue stream, but ActiveCampaign has been key in delivering this with the user experience in mind."

To celebrate the launch of Predictive Recipes, ActiveCampaign is hosting industry luminary, Ann Handley, for a fireside chat on December 9 at 11 am CT. Attendees will learn about some of Handley's favorite holiday recipes - both food and automation - as well as discuss marketing trends. Anyone can join this free live event by registering for At Home for the Holidays with ActiveCampaign . As a bonus, all registrants will receive a complimentary digital copy of a cookbook featuring favorite holiday recipes by marketing and small business influencers.

