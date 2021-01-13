ActiveCampaign surpasses 130,000 customers, onboards over 40,000 customers in 2020

To enable the company's incredible growth, ActiveCampaign onboarded 300 employees over the year, growing global headcount by 40%. Key hires include more than 10 additions to the senior leadership team, including Dutta Satadip, Chief Customer Officer and former executive at Pinterest and Google; Sagar Sagiragu, VP Engineering, Cloud Platforms; and Santhana Parthasarathy, VP Engineering. In addition, ActiveCampaign introduced its first independent board member, Cindy Guerra Robbins, former President and Chief People Officer at Salesforce.

ActiveCampaign also received industry recognition for its product, leadership and employer achievements. The BIG Awards named ActiveCampaign Company of the Year and Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO, as the Executive of the Year, and also recognized ActiveCampaign in the BIG Innovation Awards for innovative technology company yesterday. Further, FeaturedCustomers named ActiveCampaign in the premier Market Leader category for having the most positive customer reviews in its Email Marketing Report. G2 named ActiveCampaign a leader across nine categories in both its Small Business and Momentum Grids. In Chicago, the Chicago Innovation Awards recognized ActiveCampaign for its Entrepreneurial Spirit. Just this week, Built-in Chicago named ActiveCampaign as the No. 4 best place to work in Chicago, out of 100, and No. 2 best benefits in Chicago, out of 50.

"I'm proud of all our accomplishments in 2020, from the new functionality we added to our platform to doubling down on our customer-centric approach to customer success. Most important, I'm proud of the support we've provided to all our customers in these unprecedented times," said VandeBoom. "At the end of the day, everything we're doing is focused on helping businesses in all parts of the world and of all sizes grow, and we couldn't have done it without our incredible team."

"There are so many features I use and love from ActiveCampaign, from the Predictive Sending to automations, Advance Search, and the customer support personnel," said James Costello, email copywriter at Skin Research Institute . "ActiveCampaign has given us an easy way to evaluate what's working and what's not. Before, we had to guess what customers would want, but now we have the data to know what they engage with, and we know exactly what to focus on next."

Learn more about ActiveCampaign's 2020 Year in Review and register for ActiveResolutions: Get Your Business in Shape with Jay Baer .

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 130,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

