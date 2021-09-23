ActiveCampaign's Secret to Hypergrowth Helps Technology Companies Around the World Scale

Most businesses fail in the first five years, and one of the reasons is because it's hard to scale while still providing the bespoke 1:1 experiences that customers expect. While it's easy to create personalized experiences with a few customers, it's impossible to scale that customer experience without automation or a massive change in headcount. That's where ActiveCampaign CXA steps in to automate those experiences across email, chat, SMS, and websites, whether they have 10 or 10 million customers.

ActiveCampaign's own growth is fueled by its dedication to customer success, as evidenced by the industry's only Customer Success Commitment . Further, the company uses its own platform to connect with customers, move deals through sales stages, manage customer relationships, drive unique customer experiences, and ultimately, grow its business. To learn more about ActiveCampaign's unique growth story, join CMO Maria Pergolino on Wednesday, September 29. At SaaStr Annual 2021, she will reveal ActiveCampaign's secret to its rapid growth in " The Not-talked-about Secret to Hypergrowth: Acceleration through Customer Experience ."

Fast-growing technology businesses across geographies are using the CXA platform to fuel their growth, including:

Legal technology company Desmistificando o Direito has recovered over half of its lost revenue using ActiveCampaign's cart abandonment automation, and it experienced another 18% increase in sales using the platform's conditional content feature.

has recovered over half of its lost revenue using ActiveCampaign's cart abandonment automation, and it experienced another 18% increase in sales using the platform's conditional content feature. Happy Families , a platform for family mental wellness, uses ActiveCampaign Landing Pages to promote and sell tickets to webinars, saving it $40,000 annually and providing a better user experience to customers.

, a platform for family mental wellness, uses ActiveCampaign Landing Pages to promote and sell tickets to webinars, saving it annually and providing a better user experience to customers. Blood testing and male medical services company Optimale uses a wide range of different software solutions in its tech stack, so ActiveCampaign's wide range of pre-built integrations out of the box are critical to its marketing automations and marketing campaigns.

"ActiveCampaign has seen amazing growth over the last several years thanks to our hundreds of employees who leverage our CXA platform across marketing, sales, and support to drive growth and engage with customers across the entire lifecycle," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "CXA fuels our ability to achieve our mission of helping companies of all sizes grow. All businesses focused on growth should be putting customer experience first."

"ActiveCampaign has become an absolutely essential part of our business and has increased our earning potential substantially. We couldn't do what we do without them," said Evelynne Hatchard, Strategy & Marketing Manager at Happy Families. "Having that ability to engage with our clients and members on a 1:1 level is wonderful. I also love that I can create everything and control the whole system myself without needing to contact the tech team."

"Having the right technology partner in place can make all the difference for a business' success," said Guilherme Laschuk, CEO of Hug.Business . "That's why it's imperative for growing companies to find the Formula One of technology solutions that have the best tools that support their unique needs."

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 600+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Marketing Automation Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

