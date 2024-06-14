ACTIVECYBER and TwinThread Drive SOC 2 Compliance Amidst Rising Industrial AI Momentum

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTIVECYBER, a pioneer in customized cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce a successful ongoing partnership with TwinThread, a leading company in IoT operations and industrial AI. Since 2021, this collaboration has focused on TwinThread achieving and maintaining SOC 2 compliance.

SOC 2 compliance is critical for TwinThread, which handles vast amounts of sensitive data within the IoT space. Achieving and maintaining these attestations not only meet stringent regulatory requirements, but also enhance client trust and provide a competitive edge.

The ACTIVE Framework™:

Leveraging ACTIVECYBER's ACTIVE Framework™, TwinThread has built a robust and adaptive security infrastructure. Key elements of this framework include: Comprehensive Risk Management, Policy and Procedure Development, Advanced Monitoring and Response, and more.

Outcomes:

Through this partnership, TwinThread has:

Sustained SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations

Enhanced their security infrastructure

Increased operational confidence

Strengthened client trust and acquisition

Quotes about Partnership:

Dale A. Raymond, ACTIVECYBER Founder & CEO, stated, "Our collaboration with TwinThread underscores our commitment to providing enduring cybersecurity solutions. By leveraging The ACTIVE Framework™, we ensure that TwinThread's security and compliance measures continuously evolve, safeguarding their data and maintaining their clients' trust."

Brandon Ekberg, VP of Product Management at TwinThread, added, "ACTIVECYBER's expertise and long-term support have been pivotal in achieving and maintaining our SOC 2 compliance. Their proactive approach and strategic guidance have strengthened our security posture, enabling us to confidently meet the highest standards of data protection."

For more information about this partnership and to read the full case study, please visit this link .

About ACTIVECYBER:

ACTIVECYBER is a team of cybersecurity and risk management professionals headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with an international reach. We advise C-Suite leadership on maturing and maintaining their cybersecurity posture. Adoption of the ACTIVE Framework™ is proven to enhance any organizations cybersecurity posture regardless of current state and instill confidence throughout the entire organization. ACTIVECYBER has been relied upon to resolve the most discreet cybersecurity matters since 2002.

About TwinThread:

TwinThread is a leading platform in IoT operations, offering innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making. TwinThread is committed to maintaining the highest standards of data security, ensuring the trust and confidence of their clients.

