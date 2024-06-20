ACTIVECYBER Reports Significant Adoption, Client Demand, and Innovation in First Half of 2024

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first half of 2024 draws to a close, ACTIVECYBER, a leader in tailored cybersecurity solutions, celebrates unprecedented growth and dynamic product innovations, further solidifying its leadership in the cybersecurity industry.

Impressive H1 Achievements Reflect Broad Market Impact

ACTIVECYBER has experienced remarkable expansion in the first half of 2024, marked by significant achievements:

Expansion of Service Reach : Increased its customer base across a diverse array of industries across legal, tech, finance, manufacturing, and more - adding to its robust portfolio and extending our global influence.

: Increased its customer base across a diverse array of industries across legal, tech, finance, manufacturing, and more - adding to its robust portfolio and extending our global influence. Certification Excellence : Assisted clients in achieving and maintaining dozens of key certifications, allowing for compliance and trust across all client interactions.

: Assisted clients in achieving and maintaining dozens of key certifications, allowing for compliance and trust across all client interactions. Framework Enhancements : Engaged with multiple frameworks including ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 22301, ISO 9001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, and SOC, showcasing versatility and commitment to compliance across varied regulatory environments.

: Engaged with multiple frameworks including ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 22301, ISO 9001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, and SOC, showcasing versatility and commitment to compliance across varied regulatory environments. ACTIVE Framework™ Adoption & Trademarking : ACTIVE Framework™ is now officially trademarked, with all clients adopting it, leading to a 100% certification success rate.

: ACTIVE is now officially trademarked, with all clients adopting it, leading to a 100% certification success rate. Team Growth : Expanded the team of certified professionals, including ISO Lead Auditors and Implementers across various standards and the sought after Certified CMMC Professional.

: Expanded the team of certified professionals, including ISO Lead Auditors and Implementers across various standards and the sought after Certified CMMC Professional. Published Case Studies within Legal and Tech : Showcased the successful partnerships with Steptoe and TwinThread , highlighting strategic support in enhancing their cybersecurity frameworks and achieving critical certifications, thereby setting new industry benchmarks and reinforcing their security postures.

: Showcased the successful partnerships with and , highlighting strategic support in enhancing their cybersecurity frameworks and achieving critical certifications, thereby setting new industry benchmarks and reinforcing their security postures. Launch of ACTIVEAI: A groundbreaking AI-driven cybersecurity solution designed to tackle modern digital threats. Tailored to meet the specific needs of organizations, ACTIVEAI enhances compliance, ensures data privacy, and guards against AI vulnerabilities.

About ACTIVECYBER

ACTIVECYBER is a team of cybersecurity and risk management professionals headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with an international reach. We advise C-Suite leadership on maturing and maintaining their cybersecurity posture. Adoption of the ACTIVE Framework™ is proven to enhance any organizations cybersecurity posture regardless of current state and instill confidence throughout the entire organization. ACTIVECYBER has been relied upon to resolve the most discreet cybersecurity matters since 2002.

