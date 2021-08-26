Actively Managed Sector ETF Strategy Launched on NYSE

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revere Sector Opportunity ETF (NYSE: RSPY) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 24, 2021.

"Using our proprietary process overlayed across the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 Index, we identify expected leadership through technical and macro analysis as well as options intelligence.", commented Scott Fullman, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director, Revere Wealth Management LLC ("Revere"), who serves as the Sub-Adviser to RSPY. "Many clients at Revere have been using this approach as their core U.S. equity allocation for years. The opportunity to offer this time-tested strategy inside a tax-advantaged, liquid and familiar wrapper of an ETF, is an exciting evolution of Revere's commitment to its present and future clients to provide best-in-class investment solutions".

"As major U.S. stock indices flirt with all-time highs, we feel there has never been a more appropriate time to utilize an active approach to manage domestic equity exposure", says Matthew Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Capital Management LLC ("TCM"), who serves as the Adviser to RSPY. "We are thrilled to work with the team at Revere to introduce this exclusive strategy to a broader investor base".

For more information please visit RSPYetf.com

About Tuttle Capital Management

TCM is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that utilize informed agility to manage portfolios in a more dynamic manner. As of July 31, 2021, TCM managed eleven strategies with AUM of $240 million. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

About Revere Wealth Management

Revere Wealth Management services ultra-high net worth families, corporate executives, small and mid-sized businesses, pensions, endowments hedge funds and family foundations. Revere utilizes elite fintech providers to ensure they lead with the client experience first and foremost. Their industry-leading data aggregation and reporting capabilities enable them to manage their clients' wealth holistically, to build long-lasting, trusted relationships. Their most important goal is to help clients achieve their objectives, providing guidance that helps their wealth do more for them. Please visit reveresecurities.com for more information.

Investing in securities is subject to market risk including the possible loss of principal. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is new with a limited operating history.

Sector ETF products are subject to sector risks and non-diversification risks, which may result in performance fluctuations that are more extreme than fluctuations in the overall stock market.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Revere Sector Opportunity ETF. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.rspyetf.com or by calling 866-904-0406. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Revere Sector Opportunity ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA SIPC. Neither the Sub-Adviser (Revere Wealth Management, LLC), its affiliates, nor the Adviser (Tuttle Capital Management) are affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

