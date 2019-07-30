ActivEngage Delivers on Enhanced Lead Generation Solutions with ActivSEO

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivEngage, N. America's leading provider of guided retailing solutions, announced the launch of its latest performance-driven solution, ActivSEO . The comprehensive search engine optimization service is powered by MXS Solutions.

"After listening to our customers, we took a calculated approach to the solutions we offer. Our most successful dealers told us SEO isn't just about increasing website traffic — it's about driving motivated buyers to the showroom. So, we worked with MXS Solutions to develop a more advanced approach to optimizing search. ActivSEO focuses on generating high-intent website traffic that wants to engage with the dealership. Our messaging team then converts these shoppers into customers that visit the store," said Ted Rubin, ActivEngage President.

The Tangible Impact of ActivSEO

In a 90-day pilot with Mercedes-Benz of Atlantic City, ActivSEO proved that a tailored approach to SEO can significantly increase site traffic and conversion.

"Given our strong partnership with ActivEngage, we were confident that ActivSEO would help our stores, but the results far exceeded our expectations. Mercedes-Benz of Atlantic City saw a 144% year-over-year increase in unique visitors and our chat lead volume increased 2x without lowering lead quality — proof that ActivSEO generated low-funnel customers on our website," said Michael Sloane, Dealer Principal at Park Avenue Motors.

Cutting Through Cookie-Cutter Services

ActivEngage and MXS Solutions both value the need for a personalized approach to automotive digital marketing. ActivSEO works through an in-house team of SEO experts working directly alongside dealerships to:

Focus on keywords specific to the dealership's area

Create performance pages based on what consumers are searching

Monitor critical search results rankings and top competitors

Provide in-depth monthly reporting with real-time tracking capabilities

"ActivEngage and MXS Solutions are united by a shared goal: to offer services that maximize results for car dealerships. That's why ActivSEO provides a tailored solution to each dealer client," said MXS Solutions President, Marc Dib.

