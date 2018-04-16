ActivEngage Partners with LotLinx to Unlock Higher Quality Leads for Car Dealerships

"We're excited to offer dealers an integration that connects them with today's mobile-first shoppers in real time," said Eric Schlesinger, Vice President of Business Development at ActivEngage. He added, "20% of ActivEngage leads include a sales appointment. By combining our industry-leading chat solution with LotLinx's mobile-optimized VDPs, we can deliver more ready-to-buy car buyers to the showroom."

"Our technology always focuses on dealers' needs. Our certified partnership with ActivEngage is a powerful way for dealers to drive high digital ROI," says Keith Schuyler, LotLinx VP of Client Services.

ActivEngage will also work with LotLinx to release a joint car buyer conversion report that will educate dealers on the importance of online chat conversions influencing in-store sales.

About ActivEngage:

ActivEngage provides the most trusted live chat solutions to thousands of automotive manufacturers and dealerships around the world. Since launching the first managed chat solution for automotive in 2007, ActivEngage has continued to set the standard for online conversations that increase dealership revenue. Today, ActivEngage leads the evolution of online engagement and conversion with ActivOne™, its comprehensive digital communication solution for dealers. ActivEngage is a six-time Diamond Award Winner in the Dealers' Choice Awards and a two-time Automotive Website Award winner in the Website Merchandising category. To learn more about ActivOne, please visit www.activengage.com.

About LotLinx:

LotLinx, the industry's #1 Automotive /AI/™, is a technology company dedicated to empowering automotive dealers and the agencies that work with them, up to the OEM level. LotLinx-VIN Specific™ digital marketing can transform dealer results, dramatically increasing online engagement and net-new shoppers while eliminating digital advertising waste. Founded in 2012 and based in Chicago, LotLinx works with thousands of dealers including rooftops under the nation's Top 100 auto groups, and recently expanded into the Canadian market. For more visit www.lotlinx.com

