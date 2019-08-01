ActiveOps Acquires OpenConnect to Enhance Its Market Leading Digital Operations Management Solutions and Expand US Operations

LONDON and DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UK headquartered ActiveOps Ltd, a leader in digital operations management solutions today announced the completion of its acquisition of OpenConnect Inc, headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The acquisition will enhance the capabilities of the Workware™ software suite by incorporating OpenConnect's unique data capture technology. ActiveOps customers will gain new operations performance insights and automate data collection activities without the need for complex interfaces as a result of OpenConnect's process discovery encompassing desktop, mainframe and virtual desktop environments. The full OpenConnect product set continues to be supported and customers will have an adoption route for the Workware suite and its proven capability to optimize the performance of service operations.

"The acquisition of OpenConnect directly reflects our purpose of simplifying the running of operations," says Richard Jeffery, Co-founder and CEO of ActiveOps. "Access to accurate, timely data is fundamental to every aspect of managing operations and OpenConnect brings deep expertise in the automated extraction of insight from the complexity of enterprise systems. These capabilities perfectly complement and deepen our unique solutions for optimizing how large enterprises control work and capacity across diverse service operations' functions and processes."

The acquisition also broadens the ActiveOps product range and provides new ways for customers to optimize the performance of their operations including OpenConnect's automated process discovery technology and suite of mainframe integration tools, both significant accelerators of digital transformation.

"We've worked with ActiveOps in the past and have always seen great synergies between our product sets," says Michael Cupps, SVP Sales and Marketing, OpenConnect. "Our combined capabilities add up to a suite of products which fully support those running and transforming operations with insight into past, current and future performance."

"This expansion reflects the continuing strong cash generation and growth in the ActiveOps business following the acquisition of ActiveOps Asia Pacific in 2017," says Sean Finnan, ActiveOps chairman. "OpenConnect's track record in the US healthcare market will enhance the ActiveOps proposition in this key sector and complement our existing footprint of success in financial services, business process outsourcing, and government."

Funding support for the deal was provided by Wells Fargo Capital Finance (UK) Limited, part of Wells Fargo & Company. "We were delighted with the response from Wells Fargo to support this acquisition and our future plans," says Richard Jeffery. "They were able to put together a compelling facility in a very competitive context and with demanding deadlines to meet."

"We have been impressed by the ActiveOps management team and track record of growth," says Michael G. Ackad, Senior Managing Director, Technology Finance. "With more than a decade of experience financing fast growing software companies, we are well-suited to respond to the needs of companies with great opportunities ahead of them."

All of the OpenConnect team become part of the expanded ActiveOps Group and the Dallas site will provide a third office location for ActiveOps in the USA, alongside New York and Charlotte.

