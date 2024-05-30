ActiveOps becomes Official Analytics Partner to Great Britain 7s Rugby team

Highlighting the necessity of data-driven decision-making as a central tenet to both athletes on the pitch and employees in the workforce

Agreement enables ActiveOps to provide analytics expertise to support the teams growth and performance plans globally

Global deal covers both Men and Women's GB7s teams for the 2024/25 HSBC SVNS Season

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveOps, leaders in providing AI-powered Decision Intelligence software for service operations, is extremely proud to announce a strategic and global partnership with Great Britain men's & women's rugby Sevens. (GB7s), ActiveOps will serve as the Official Analytics Partner for GB7s for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season including the tournaments leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics and all of 2024-2025 season across eight locations worldwide.

Joe Lydon, Performance Director at GB7 with Emma Salthouse, CFO at ActiveOps

The SaaS company, with Decision Intelligence at its core, will provide invaluable support to enhance the team's performance, outreach and overall presence in the global sports community.

"We are delighted to welcome ActiveOps as a partner to GB7s," said Joe Lydon, Performance Director at GB7s. "ActiveOps' commitment to delivering operational excellence based on data-driven decision intelligence aligns seamlessly with our dedication to achieving success on and off the rugby field. This represents a powerful partnership that will help us create and better support a Data Pathway for future GB7s rugby talent and undoubtedly elevate our teams to new heights."

Richard Jeffery. Chief Executive Officer, ActiveOps, added: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with GB7s. We are joining forces with a team that embodies the values of excellence, teamwork, and dedication. The synergies with ActiveOps are clear given that GB7s bases its own team performances on extensive sports analytics which provides the teams with valuable information to make data-driven decisions to improve performance."

For more information, visit www.activeops.com/gb7

Notes to editors

About HSBC SVNS

The SVNS, known as the HSBC SVNS for sponsorship reasons, is an annual series of international rugby sevens tournaments run by World Rugby featuring national sevens teams. Organised for the first time in the 1999–2000 season as the IRB World Sevens Series, the competition was formed to promote an elite-level of international rugby sevens and develop the game into a viable commercial product. The competition has been sponsored by banking group HSBC since 2014.

About GB Rugby SVNS

The Great Britain men's and women's national rugby sevens team are the international rugby 7s team that is the representative team of Great Britain. The team competes in the annual World Rugby Sevens Series as well as the Olympic Games and European Games. Historically, Great Britain was represented in rugby 7s by England, Scotland and Wales but the inclusion of Rugby 7s at the Olympic and European Games, together with funding issues has resulted in the formation of a permanent combined team from 2023.

About ActiveOps

At ActiveOps, we believe the ability to make every decision – the right decision, at the right time, will transform operations. Our blend of AI and human intelligence delivers the most complete and useful set of predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster.

Service Operations has been in our DNA for 20 years. Our AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and our AOM methodology that's proven to drive cross department decision-making. We call this Decision Intelligence for Service Operations – and we are dedicated to the needs of banking, insurance, BPS and healthcare organisations, globally.

To find out more, visit www.activeops.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2426026/ActiveOps_1.jpg

