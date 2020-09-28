ActiveProspect Founder and CEO Steve Rafferty to Speak at LeadsCon 2020 Virtual

This session will explore industry misperceptions about independent lead certification and how it relates to documenting consent for TCPA compliance. These three industry veterans will share insights about what they have learned and offer tips for best practices on how to mitigate risks and identify possible vulnerabilities. Steve will speak about ActiveProspect's TrustedForm product and the important role it continues to play in making online lead generation a compliant channel for customer acquisition.

The virtual presentation entitled "Got Consent?" is scheduled for Wednesday September 30th at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Buyer's & Seller's Summit. The virtual event will be hosted at the RingPartner Breakout Stage.

ActiveProspect is a sponsor at this year's event and will host a "Virtual Trade Show Booth" open for visitors, customers and prospects. Please make plans to visit ActiveProspect's virtual booth Sept. 30-Oct. 02, 2020, from 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday and Thursday and from 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM ET on Friday.

ActiveProspect is an Austin-based SaaS company that helps companies acquire customers via consent-based marketing (opt-in leads). Our products are used by leading brands across many industries to efficiently and safely scale these types of campaigns. We give companies the insight and control needed to take real-time action on their leads – by paying the right price, filtering out leads that are unlikely to convert, and routing leads to the right place. In tandem, we help protect companies from Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) litigation by verifying and documenting consent. For more information visit ActiveProspect.com .

