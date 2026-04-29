ActiveProspect Rebrands Verisk Marketing Solutions as InfutorData Following Acquisition

Rebrand reinforces focus on identity resolution and consumer intelligence data solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveProspect, the leading platform helping B2C marketers identify and engage directly with their ideal customers, today announced the rebranding and strategic realignment of its recently acquired Verisk Marketing Solutions business as InfutorData.

InfutorData from ActiveProspect

Backed by Five Elms Capital, ActiveProspect acquired Verisk Marketing Solutions from Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq: VRSK) to strengthen its leadership in lead certification and TCPA compliance while expanding into identity resolution and marketing intelligence. The launch of InfutorData establishes a clear operating model: two distinct but complementary offerings serving different parts of the marketing ecosystem. The combined company now exceeds $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

The ActiveProspect platform remains focused on powering the opt-in lead generation ecosystem, providing a comprehensive platform for TCPA compliance, lead filtering, lead orchestration, and partner management. InfutorData operates as a dedicated data and identity business, delivering high-quality identity resolution, enrichment, and marketing intelligence solutions to marketers, data providers, and software platforms.

"ActiveProspect has always been driven by a vision to build a trusted ecosystem where consent, transparency, and privacy are foundational to growth," said Steve Rafferty, Founder and CEO of ActiveProspect. "With InfutorData, we're extending that vision beyond opt-in lead generation into the broader data ecosystem. The Infutor brand has been trusted in the data industry for over two decades, and we're proud to bring it back with renewed focus, investment, and scale."

InfutorData enables organizations to better understand and reach their audiences by linking identities across channels, improving match rates, reducing fraud, and driving more effective marketing outcomes. Its solutions power more accurate targeting, stronger customer acquisition, and greater value across digital marketing channels.

ActiveProspect completed the acquisition of Verisk Marketing Solutions in December 2025. Raymond James served as financial advisor on the transaction.

About ActiveProspect

ActiveProspect empowers marketers to identify and engage directly with their ideal customers. Its consent-based marketing platform supports brands and publishers across the lead lifecycle with an integrated solution for TCPA compliance, lead filtering, lead orchestration, and partner management. Its InfutorData (formerly Verisk Marketing Solutions) business provides identity resolution and marketing intelligence solutions that help marketers engage their audiences with timely, relevant, and compliant messaging. For more information, visit activeprospect.com and infutordata.com.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a growth investor in software businesses that users love, providing capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. With over $3 billion in assets under management and a team of over 80 professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 70 software platforms worldwide. Beyond providing capital, Five Elms delivers strategic and operational expertise, focused on executing initiatives that move the needle on growth, retention, product, and AI to set companies up for long-term success. For more information, visit fiveelms.com.

SOURCE ActiveProspect, Inc.