ActiveProtective and Plymouth Place Senior Living Announce Strategic Tango Belt Partnership to Enhance Resident Safety, Mobility, and Independence

LA GRANGE, Ill. and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveProtective®, maker of the groundbreaking Tango® Belt, today announced a new partnership with Plymouth Place, the vibrant continuing care retirement community based in the La Grange, Illinois area. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in empowering older adults with safer mobility, innovative technology, and greater independence.

"Plymouth Place shares our belief that innovation must be purposeful, and that safety and independence can go hand in hand. By bringing the Tango Belt to their community, they are taking proactive steps to ensure safe mobility for their residents. We are proud to collaborate with an organization so deeply committed to empowering aging in place." — Wamis Singhatat, CEO of ActiveProtective

As part of this partnership, Plymouth Place will begin an educational rollout to residents and family members introducing Tango Belt across Independent Living (IL), to be followed by Assisted Living (AL), and the Memory Care (MC) communities beginning in early January using the theme, "Let's Tango through the New Year - New Protective Technology."

This rollout directly aligns with Plymouth Place's commitment to leveraging innovation to support safer mobility, reduce fall-related injuries, and promote independence allowing residents to live their best lives.

As the management organization supporting Plymouth Place, Plymouth Management Services will play a key role in extending this approach across the broader communities it serves. Through this partnership, Plymouth Management Services continues to advance innovative, evidence-based solutions like the Tango Belt that enhance resident safety, mobility, and independence while supporting operational excellence across its senior living portfolio.

The Tango Belt is an innovative, FDA-authorized breakthrough medical device clinically proven to protect at risk older adults from fall-related hip fractures. Using advanced sensing technology and rapid-deploy airbag protection, the Tango Belt detects a serious fall in progress and deploys an airbag to cushion the hips and reduce injury from impact.

Designed for mobility and daily wear, the Tango Belt offers peace of mind to older adults, helping them live confidently and maintain their level of independence. When used with its companion app, the Tango Belt automatically sends a notification to family members and caregivers when a fall is detected.

"Plymouth Place is proud to announce a new partnership with Tango Belt, an innovative fall injury mitigation technology designed to support the safety and independence of today's active seniors. This collaboration underscores the community's commitment to proactive, resident-centered care by providing a wearable device that deploys airbag protection during a fall, significantly reducing the risk of hip fractures. By integrating Tango Belt into its safety initiatives, Plymouth Place continues to lead as a change maker in senior living—embracing forward-thinking solutions that enable residents to live confidently, freely, and with greater peace of mind." —Jay Biere, CEO of Plymouth Place

Advancing a Shared Vision of Empowered Aging

Through this partnership, ActiveProtective and Plymouth Place aim to pioneer a model for senior living communities nationwide, where innovative technology enhances both safety and lifestyle. The Tango Belt will support residents' daily mobility, help reduce the risk of serious injuries from falls, and contribute to improved peace of mind for families and caregivers.

Together, the organizations are setting a new standard for how senior living communities can champion safer mobility, meaningful innovation, and the freedom for older adults to live their fullest, most independent lives.

About ActiveProtective

Active Protective Technologies Inc. (APT) is a medical device company developing connected health products that enable older adults to safely age in place. APT's mission is to redefine the standard of care for mitigating fall injuries in at-risk older adults, and its initial focus is on hip fractures, a leading cause of disability and death. The company's clinically proven device, the Tango Belt, reduces the risk of major hip injuries due to falls, allowing older adults to achieve safer mobility and maintain independence. For more information visit www.TangoBelt.com .

Prior to use, please refer to the instructions for use supplied with the device for indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions.

About Plymouth Place

Plymouth Place is a non-profit retirement community in La Grange Park, Ill., offering Independent Living, as well as a full continuum of compassionate senior care. Plymouth Place is constantly pursuing excellence and reshaping the senior living experience. Home of the newly constructed Center for Healthy Living, Plymouth Place is focused on the health and wellness of each resident. Our exemplary services and amenities inspire healthy living. Our unwavering focus is to foster true independence and daily fulfillment, offering residents vibrant social gatherings and lifelong learning opportunities and friendships. More information about Plymouth Place can be found at www.plymouthplace.org .

