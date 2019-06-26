ActiveState Automates Builds of Custom Python and Perl Runtimes for Windows

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windows users struggle with challenges when it comes to build environments, compilers, library clashes, runtimes and other incompatibilities. To make it easier for developers using Windows to create custom Python and Perl runtimes, ActiveState today announced enhancements to its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering.

The ActiveState Platform incorporates more than 20 years of build engineering expertise in order to automate much of the complexity associated with building, maintaining and sharing Python and Perl runtimes. Developers can create a free account on the Platform here: http://bit.ly/2Xg210y

Unlike Python and Perl offerings that range from basic distributions to "one size fits all" runtimes, the ActiveState Platform allows users to automatically build minimal runtimes specific to their project. The result is a runtime environment with a smaller footprint that uses less resources, and offers a decreased attack surface, enhancing security.

Developers can use ActiveState's command line interface, the State Tool, to automatically download and install their custom runtime into a virtual environment on any workstation with a single command. This ensures consistent development environments for the entire project team. The State Tool also can be used to simplify the updating of runtimes across all testing and staging instances in an organization's continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) chain.

The ActiveState Platform currently supports 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and Windows 10 for Perl 5.20+ and Python 3.5+.

Jeff Rouse, vice president, product management, said: "Incorporating our build engineering expertise, systems and build farm, the ActiveState Platform allows developers to automate the building of runtimes from our catalog of Python and Perl packages to suit the unique needs of their projects. With more than 50,000 registered users, the ActiveState Platform is fulfilling developers' need for smaller, more secure runtimes that are easier to deploy and maintain."

