ActiveState Joins Trivy Partner Connect to Cut CVE Noise and Reduce Alert Fatigue for Developers

Integration brings ActiveState's VEX advisories and secure libraries directly into Trivy scans, providing high-fidelity results and faster remediation paths

VANCOUVER, BC and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveState , a global leader in open source language solutions and secure software supply chain management, today announced it has joined Trivy Partner Connect, bringing ActiveState's CVE advisories, secure open source containers, and language libraries to Trivy's trusted scanning capabilities. This collaboration delivers CVE-free open source directly into the workflows developers already use, helping teams build and ship secure software more efficiently.

ActiveState joins a growing community of organizations collaborating with Aqua to advance Trivy, the world's most popular open source vulnerability scanner. Together, ActiveState and Trivy help reduce the noise associated with CVE alerts by integrating ActiveState's advisory feed into the scanning process. Trivy users can now see an accurate risk profile for any ActiveState open source artifacts they use. The advisory feed also includes VEX (Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange) information, enabling Trivy to suppress CVEs that have been fully investigated and deemed non-exploitable by ActiveState. When valid CVEs are found, Trivy users will also receive remediation options provided by ActiveState for affected containers and language packages.

Through this integration, users will have the most up-to-date information verified by both parties. This collaboration extends the value of Trivy Partner Connect, making it easier for organizations to ensure their open source components are secure, compliant, and production ready.

"ActiveState's participation in Partner Connect brings their deep expertise in the open source supply chain directly to the Trivy community," said Matt Richards, CMO at Aqua Security. "By combining ActiveState's advisories, trusted libraries and secure containers with Trivy's powerful scanning, developers get the best of both worlds: high-quality, vetted components and reliable, high-fidelity validation. This is a big step forward for developer-first security and supply chain integrity."

Recent industry research1 shows that 86% of commercial code bases contain open source vulnerabilities and 81% contain high or critical CVEs. ActiveState found that researching the potential impact of CVEs consumes about 26% of the overall vulnerability discovery-to-remediation process. This involves hands-on research to understand if the vulnerability is reachable and exploitable, and then determining the next step based on those findings (remediate or VEX). The integration between Trivy and ActiveState aims to reduce time spent researching vulnerabilities, giving developers back time to focus on delivering innovation.

"Partnering with Trivy underscores our shared commitment to enabling and securing open source in enterprise applications," said Stephen Baker, CEO of ActiveState. "Our mission at ActiveState is to provide developers with a trusted, 'paved path' for open source, eliminating the complexity, risk, and manual vetting associated with securing the supply chain. This collaboration enables developers to confidently build applications using secure, curated components that are validated by Trivy, allowing them to maintain speed, compliance, and trust in their open source."

Organizations can explore ActiveState's Trivy-integrated secure open source containers and language libraries at https://trivy.dev/partners or activestate.com . Trivy Partner Connect is open and expanding quickly. Organizations interested in joining can learn more and apply at Trivy Partner Connect .

1 https://news.blackduck.com/2025-02-25-New-Black-Duck-Report-86-of-Commercial-Codebases-Contain-Vulnerable-Open-Source,-Exposing-Organizations-to-Security-Risks

SOURCE ActiveState