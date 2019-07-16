ActiveState Offers Extended Support for Python 2 Beyond EOL

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveState today announced a commercial support offering that includes security fixes for Python 2 beyond its impending End of Life (EOL) date.

Community support for Python 2 will expire on Jan. 1, 2020. After that date, the Python core team and many third-party package authors will no longer be supporting, maintaining or updating any of their Python 2.x releases. Organizations with Python 2 deployments are faced with a key decision: whether to rewrite, migrate or maintain their existing applications. No matter which option they choose, the safety net of a commercial support provider can help reduce risk and save developer time.

The ActiveState offering includes:

Support for both the Python 2 core language and standard libraries, as well as the third-party, open source packages, libraries and modules listed in the Python Package Index (PyPI).

Backported security fixes implemented in Python 3 core language code and third-party packages.

Resolution of Python 2 specific issues by ActiveState's Python experts in conjunction with the Python community.

ActiveState has more than 20 years of experience in supporting Python for enterprises. Commercial Python support is available today for both Python 2 and Python 3 developers. Extended support for Python 2 begins on Jan. 1, 2020. For more information about the support ActiveState offers, click here.

Jeff Rouse, vice president, product management, said: "The majority of Python deployments are currently Python 2 applications, services and scripts. We've spoken to many organizations that are worried about the impending Python 2 EOL. Universally, they're concerned about inevitable code vulnerabilities and the impact they'll have on application security. ActiveState's commercial support offering is designed to provide these organizations with peace of mind."

About ActiveState

ActiveState helps enterprises scale securely with open source languages and gives developers the kinds of tools they love to use. More than 2 million developers and 97 percent of Fortune 1,000 enterprises use ActiveState to support mission-critical systems and speed up software development while enhancing oversight and increasing quality. https://www.activestate.com

