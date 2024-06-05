Activewear Apparel Market size is set to grow by USD 326.3 million from 2024-2028, Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global activewear apparel market size is estimated to grow by USD 326.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.63% during the forecast period.

Activewear Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.63% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 326.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and Canada Key companies profiled Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Augusta Sportswear Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Fashion Nova LLC, Gildan Activewear Inc., Girlfriend Collective LLC, Good American LLC, Groupe Artemis, Hanesbrands Inc., Iconix International, Lefty Production Co., Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Superfit Hero LLC, TechStyle Fashion Group, Under Armour Inc., Universal Standard Inc., and VF Corp.

Market Driver

The activewear apparel market is experiencing significant growth due to the popularity of athleisure, a fashion trend that combines athletic clothing with workplace or casual wear. Major athleisure items include yoga pants, leggings, gym tanks, sports bras, and shorts. This sector has seen a 40% increase since 2012, primarily driven by female consumers.

Vendors have responded by enhancing the design and quality of athleisure apparel, making it more breathable, lightweight, and waterproof. Celebrity endorsements have also contributed to the market's expansion. With the increasing demand for fashionable and functional activewear, the global activewear apparel market is poised for continued growth.

The activewear apparel market is experiencing significant growth with trends leaning towards comfort, functionality, and sustainability. Lifestyle and social media influences are driving the demand for sportswear and athletic clothing. Socialize and Spandex, Sports and Ports, and Active Icons are some key players in this sector. Sustainability is a major concern, with utilitarian clothing, such as chamois and hiking pants, gaining popularity.

Therma and Walking, Functions and Asics, and Chemicals also offer a range of activewear. Markets for athletic shoes and athletic leisurewear are also thriving. Brands like Biodegradable and Bestretch are focusing on eco-friendly materials and innovative technologies. Overall, the activewear market is a dynamic and evolving industry, catering to consumers' increasing desire for comfortable, functional, and sustainable clothing solutions.

Market Challenges

• The global activewear apparel market faces a significant challenge from counterfeit products, particularly in APAC. Developing countries like China contribute significantly to this issue. Counterfeit activewear apparel is sold at lower prices, leading to an uneven competitive landscape and market share erosion.

• Customers often cannot distinguish between original and counterfeit items, which can damage brand trust. E-commerce sites in China openly sell fake activewear apparel from major brands like Columbia and Adidas. This proliferation of counterfeit goods is expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

• The activewear apparel market faces several challenges. Consumers seek comfort and functionality in their athletic wear, requiring advanced technology and innovative materials. Marketers must keep up with these demands, ensuring their products meet consumer expectations. Sustainability is also a significant concern, with many looking for eco-friendly and ethical manufacturing processes.

• Additionally, competition is fierce, with numerous brands vying for market share. Pricing strategies, effective marketing, and meeting consumer trends are essential to success. Lastly, the ongoing trend towards remote work and virtual fitness classes may impact sales, requiring adaptability and agility in business strategies.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Women

1.2 Men Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Women- Activewear apparel market continues to grow, driven by increasing health consciousness and active lifestyles. Consumers seek functional, comfortable, and stylish clothing for workouts and daily activities. Major players include Nike, Adidas, and Lululemon, who invest in research and development to offer innovative products. The market size is expected to expand, fueled by e-commerce sales and collaborations with fitness influencers.

Research Analysis

The Activewear Apparel Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the Athleisure trend and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Amazon Fashion and other e-commerce platforms have played a pivotal role in making Activewear accessible to a wider audience. Key materials used in Activewear production include Cotton, Polyester, and Polypropylene, which offer enhanced grip and moisture-wicking properties.

Core market applications include Pilates, Yoga, and other fitness activities. The prevalence of diseases and economic slowdown have further boosted the demand for Activewear as people prioritize health and wellness. Consummers, both male and female, seek durable and comfortable Activewear for various workouts and daily activities.

Market Research Overview

The Activewear Apparel Market is a significant segment in the global fashion industry, characterized by continuous growth and innovation. This market caters to consumers seeking functional and stylish clothing for various physical activities. Key trends include the integration of technology, such as moisture-wicking fabric and wearable technology. Sustainability is also a growing concern, with eco-friendly materials and ethical manufacturing practices gaining popularity.

Consumers prefer comfort and flexibility, leading to the demand for seamless designs and adjustable fit. The market offers a wide range of products, including sports bras, leggings, shorts, tank tops, and active dresses. The market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Consumers are increasingly shopping online, making e-commerce a significant distribution channel. The market is expected to grow further due to the increasing awareness of health and wellness and the convenience of online shopping.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Women



Men

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

