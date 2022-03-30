Activewear Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 157.1 billion | Technavio

Mar 30, 2022, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The activewear apparel market size is estimated to grow by USD 157.1 bn from 2019 to 2024. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The product premiumization and innovation are driving the growth of the activewear apparel market is. The use of new technologies and product innovations have enabled manufacturers to come up with activewear apparel that is innovative in terms of design, quality, and features. Vendors in the global activewear apparel market are extending their product lines to include apparel for all age groups and different types of athletic activities. Increasing purchasing power, along with the rising preference for innovative, comfortable, and lightweight activewear apparel, is increasing the sales of such apparel. Product premiumization is increasing the sales of activewear apparel. In addition, premiumization enables manufacturers to improve customers' engagement with their brands and products. This will play a major role in driving the demand for activewear apparel during the forecast period.
The availability of counterfeit activewear apparel will challenge the activewear apparel market during the forecast period. The presence of counterfeit activewear apparel leads to an uneven competitive scenario, price standardization, and market share erosion. Vendors that offer counterfeit activewear apparel sell their products at very low prices. The counterfeiting of activewear apparel is higher in APAC compared to other regions in the world. However, these products are of poor quality and do not meet the manufacturing standards in terms of color, quality, and fabric. As a result, international brands face difficulties in optimizing their presence in developing markets. Therefore, the increasing availability of counterfeit activewear apparel will hinder the growth of the market in focus.
Company Profiles
The activewear apparel market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., and VF Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the activewear apparel market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Many vendors are now focusing on improving the services offered through their brand-owned stores to enhance customer experience and engage more customers. For instance, in October 2019, adidas AG (adidas) opened a new store in London, UK. Such shopping experiences at stores create a positive and lasting impression on customers.
- By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.
|
Activewear Apparel Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 157.1 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.23
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
The US, Canada, and Mexico
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., and and VF Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
- PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of athleisure
- Customization of activewear apparel
- Rising demand for licensed sports merchandise
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Gildan Activewear, Inc.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- PVH Corp.
- VF Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
