Activewear Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 157.1 billion | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The product premiumization and innovation are driving the growth of the activewear apparel market is. The use of new technologies and product innovations have enabled manufacturers to come up with activewear apparel that is innovative in terms of design, quality, and features. Vendors in the global activewear apparel market are extending their product lines to include apparel for all age groups and different types of athletic activities. Increasing purchasing power, along with the rising preference for innovative, comfortable, and lightweight activewear apparel, is increasing the sales of such apparel. Product premiumization is increasing the sales of activewear apparel. In addition, premiumization enables manufacturers to improve customers' engagement with their brands and products. This will play a major role in driving the demand for activewear apparel during the forecast period.

The availability of counterfeit activewear apparel will challenge the activewear apparel market during the forecast period. The presence of counterfeit activewear apparel leads to an uneven competitive scenario, price standardization, and market share erosion. Vendors that offer counterfeit activewear apparel sell their products at very low prices. The counterfeiting of activewear apparel is higher in APAC compared to other regions in the world. However, these products are of poor quality and do not meet the manufacturing standards in terms of color, quality, and fabric. As a result, international brands face difficulties in optimizing their presence in developing markets. Therefore, the increasing availability of counterfeit activewear apparel will hinder the growth of the market in focus.

Read our Free Sample Report Now and learn about additional highlights related to the market.

Company Profiles

The activewear apparel market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., and VF Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the activewear apparel market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Many vendors are now focusing on improving the services offered through their brand-owned stores to enhance customer experience and engage more customers. For instance, in October 2019 , adidas AG (adidas) opened a new store in London, UK . Such shopping experiences at stores create a positive and lasting impression on customers.

will contribute the largest share of the market. Many vendors are now focusing on improving the services offered through their brand-owned stores to enhance customer experience and engage more customers. For instance, in , adidas AG (adidas) opened a new store in . Such shopping experiences at stores create a positive and lasting impression on customers. By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Looking for the contribution of each segment of the market? View Our Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Sports and Fitness Wear Market by End-user, Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Racing Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Activewear Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 157.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries The US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., and and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of athleisure

Customization of activewear apparel

Rising demand for licensed sports merchandise

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Gildan Activewear, Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

PVH Corp.

VF Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio