Activewear apparel market size to grow by USD 235.83 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing awareness about healthy lifestyles - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The activewear apparel market size is set to grow by USD 235.83 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 11.43%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Activewear Apparel Market 2023-2027

Factors such as product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, increasing participation in athletics, and growing awareness among people about fitness and a healthy lifestyle will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The activewear apparel market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Activewear Apparel Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Women



Men

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market growth in the women segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the growing women's inclination towards trendy and fashionable activewear apparel. Increased consumer health awareness, female consumer enthusiasm for sports and fitness, rise in the spending power of women, and an increasing inclination toward Western clothing are other factors driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region has a well-developed fitness industry. In addition, the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes has driven many people to take part in fitness activities such as yoga, Zumba, and meditation to remain fit and healthy in the region. Besides, vendors in the region are increasing their production and distribution efforts to increase their customer reach. All these factors are driving the growth of the active apparel market in North America.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a sample

report

Activewear Apparel Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global activewear apparel market is fragmented due to the presence of many global, regional, and domestic vendors. To increase their market shares and to differentiate themselves from their competitors, vendors offer advanced activewear apparel. They are differentiating themselves based on quality and innovations and are offering services with different benefits. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

adidas AG - The company offers activewear apparel such as fast graphic tee, runner tee, and Adizero marathon jacket.

- The company offers activewear apparel such as fast graphic tee, runner tee, and Adizero marathon jacket. Augusta Sportswear Inc. - The company offers activewear apparel such as color block bras and Asics logo bras.

- The company offers activewear apparel such as color block bras and Asics logo bras. DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - The company offers activewear apparel such as Columbia Women's Firewood Core Pants and Columbia Women's W Titan Pass Pants.

- The company offers activewear apparel such as Columbia Women's Firewood Core Pants and Columbia Women's W Titan Pass Pants. Iconix International - The company offers activewear apparel such as Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 wired run sneakers and Scuderia Ferrari Race Printed Men's T-shirts.

- The company offers activewear apparel such as Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 wired run sneakers and Scuderia Ferrari Race Printed Men's T-shirts. Fashion Nova LLC

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Girlfriend Collective LLC

Good American LLC

Groupe Artemis

Lefty Production Co.

Nike Inc.

PVH Corp.

Superfit Hero LLC

TechStyle Fashion Group

Under Armour Inc.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Technavio helps you grow your profit margin significantly - Buy the Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Activewear Apparel Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the growing awareness about healthy lifestyles. Sedentary lifestyles and physical inactivities are increasing the prevalence of various health conditions such as anxiety, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Hence, a growing number of people are focusing on adopting a healthy lifestyle. They are taking part in some form of daily exercise to remain healthy and prevent various health conditions. In addition, several vendors are creating awareness about a healthy lifestyle and the methods of becoming healthy through various fitness training and sports activities through social media platforms. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by the growing awareness about healthy lifestyles. Sedentary lifestyles and physical inactivities are increasing the prevalence of various health conditions such as anxiety, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Hence, a growing number of people are focusing on adopting a healthy lifestyle. They are taking part in some form of daily exercise to remain healthy and prevent various health conditions. In addition, several vendors are creating awareness about a healthy lifestyle and the methods of becoming healthy through various fitness training and sports activities through social media platforms. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. Trend – Customization of active apparel is identified as the key trend in the market. The popularity of customized active apparel is increasing in the developed countries of the Americas and Europe . Developing countries such as China and India are also experiencing a surge in the demand for customized premium goods, including activewear apparel. Several vendors in the market are offering a wide range of customized products to cater to the growing consumer demand. For instance, Nike Inc. offers customized activewear apparel such as pants, shorts, and jackets under its segment Nike Team. The company allows customers to customize their activewear apparel in terms of color, design, or text print. Similarly, vendors such as Under Armour and Adidas offer a wide range of customized apparel, including activewear. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– Customization of active apparel is identified as the key trend in the market. The popularity of customized active apparel is increasing in the developed countries of the Americas and . Developing countries such as and are also experiencing a surge in the demand for customized premium goods, including activewear apparel. Several vendors in the market are offering a wide range of customized products to cater to the growing consumer demand. For instance, Nike Inc. offers customized activewear apparel such as pants, shorts, and jackets under its segment Nike Team. The company allows customers to customize their activewear apparel in terms of color, design, or text print. Similarly, vendors such as Under Armour and Adidas offer a wide range of customized apparel, including activewear. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Challenge – Changes in trade policies are identified as major challenges hindering the growth of the market. Most of the prominent vendors in the market have their headquarters in the US. The country has recently witnessed extensive changes in trade policies, such as increased tariffs on imports of apparel, including activewear apparel. This is negatively impacting the performance of various international vendors. Such policies are also forcing several vendors to shift their production facilities to developing countries such as China . All these factors are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Activewear Apparel Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist activewear apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the activewear apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the activewear apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of activewear apparel market vendors

Related Reports:

The reflective sportswear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 333.51 million. The market is segmented by product (apparels, footwear, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The football apparel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,067.84 million. The market is segmented by application (professional player and amateur player), product (football shirts, football pants and shorts, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa).

Activewear Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 235.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Augusta Sportswear Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Fashion Nova LLC, Gildan Activewear Inc., Girlfriend Collective LLC, Good American LLC, Groupe Artemis, Iconix International, Lefty Production Co., Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Superfit Hero LLC, TechStyle Fashion Group, Under Armour Inc., Universal Standard Inc., VF Corp., ASICS Corp., and Hanesbrands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

